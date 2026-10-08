October 08, 2026 7:53 PM हिंदी

India’s progress in AI holds lessons for wider developing economies: World Bank's Dr Michael Kremer

India’s progress in AI holds lessons for wider developing economies: World Bank's Dr Michael Kremer

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) India’s progress in AI holds lessons for the wider developing world, as the country’s huge strides in AI is not just addressing its own problems but broader development challenges for the world, Dr Michael Kremer, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President, World Bank Group, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of the World Bank Group’s ‘World Development Report 2026: The Promise of Artificial Intelligence’ here, he said that “For the scale up of AI solutions, we need a full stack approach - not just elements of the software but humans and institutional elements that come along with it.”

Dr Kremer cited India’s AI-based monsoon forecasting as an example for the world.

The government, through its meteorological agencies and the Ministry of Agriculture, tested and combined multiple AI models, including open-access models, and delivered the forecasts to millions of farmers through text, voice and AI-powered advisories.

The model predicted the unusual 2025 monsoon, and Ethiopia is now following India’s lead. He said the case shows that where commercial incentives are weak, but the social potential is high, government has an important role to play.

The report notes that AI can widen access to expertise, raise productivity, and improve the delivery of services in developing economies.

AI-enabled tools are already being deployed in medical screening, agricultural decision-making and education, extending scarce expertise to larger sections of the population.

The report emphasised that these gains rest on strong foundations, including reliable electricity and connectivity, computing infrastructure, quality data, skills, education systems and capable institutions.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underlined India’s approach of democratising technology, so that the benefits of Artificial Intelligence reach citizens, enterprises and institutions across the country.

“AI is changing the lives of ordinary people. In Baramati, sugarcane yields rose by 40 per cent with 30 per cent less water and fertiliser, for farmers who have never used a computer simply through voice on a phone. In healthcare, TB detection has increased by 35 per cent. Examples like these can change lives across the Global South and the world,” said Vaishnaw.

India has emerged as a significant ecosystem for the development and deployment of AI, with applications in healthcare, agriculture, education, governance, financial services and other sectors of public and economic importance.

Through the IndiaAI Mission, the government is building a comprehensive AI ecosystem across seven pillars: IndiaAI Compute Capacity, IndiaAI Innovation Centre for indigenous foundation models, IndiaAI Datasets Platform (AIKosh), IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Startup Financing, and Safe & Trusted AI.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Tanvi Sharma books quarterfinal showdown, Tanvi Sharma bows out of Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday. Photo credit: BWF

Badminton: Sindhu books QF showdown, Tanvi bows out of Arctic Open

India U17 women's team moves closer to qualification spot with victory over Syria in AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers in at the MP Selayang Stadium in Selayang, Malaysia, on Thursday.

India U17 women's team moves closer to Asian Cup qualification with victory over Syria

Salman Khan pays an emotional tribute to 'Bhau' Nana Patekar: Rest in peace

Salman Khan pays an emotional tribute to 'Bhau' Nana Patekar: Rest in peace

Pakistan's Lahore reports 498 rape cases, 36 gang-rape incidents in first eight months of 2026 (File image)

Pakistan's Lahore reports 498 rape cases, 36 gang-rape incidents in first eight months of 2026

‘Vanvaas’ director Anil Sharma recollects Nana Patekar standing in snow for 8 hours during film’s shoot

‘Vanvaas’ director Anil Sharma recollects Nana Patekar standing in snow for 8 hours during film’s shoot

Suriya's 'Scene' makers release first single 'Aathi Iva Yarraa' from film (Photo:Zhagaram Studios/X)

Suriya's 'Scene' makers release first single 'Aathi Iva Yarraa' from film

Ali Fazal recalls the time Nana Patekar cooked for him: One of the best meals

Ali Fazal recalls the time Nana Patekar cooked for him: One of the best meals

Ayodhya Garjan edge Garvi Gujjus; Bengaluru Smashers sweep Hooghly Hitters in the Volleyball Champions League in Noida on Thursday. Photo credit: VCL

Volleyball: Ayodhya Garjan edge Garvi Gujjus; Bengaluru Smashers sweep Hooghly Hitters

Ajay Devgn, Viineet Kumar Siingh express grief over demise of Nana Patekar

Ajay Devgn, Viineet Kumar Siingh express grief over demise of Nana Patekar

Report highlights role of Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka's fast-expanding illegal call centres

Report highlights role of Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka's fast-expanding illegal call centres