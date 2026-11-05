India’s premium housing drives market recovery as sales rise 6 pc in Jan-Sep: Report

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Home sales across India's seven major residential markets rose 6 per cent year-on-year to 2,14,562 units during January-September 2026, reversing the 12 per cent decline recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, led by demand for premium housing, a report said on Thursday.

The report from JLL said that recovery was led decisively by premium housing with apartments priced at Rs 1 crore and above posting 23 per cent Y-o-Y growth and capturing 72 per cent of total sales during the period, up from 62 per cent a year earlier.

The recovery was driven by sustained urban migration, upgrades to infrastructure, and shifting lifestyle preferences among homebuyers, the report noted.

Developers continued to align new supply with the prevailing premium-led demand pattern, with residential launches across the top seven cities rising 15 per cent YoY to 2,59,425 units during January–September 2026.

The sub-Rs 1 crore mass housing segment continued to lose ground, with sales falling 23 per cent YoY as affordability pressures and a continued shift in buyer preference toward larger, higher-specification homes reshaped the demand mix.

“Sales momentum has been led decisively by the Rs 1.5-3 crore segment, which grew 54 per cent year-on-year, while developers have matched this demand with a massive 70 per cent increase in launches,” said Siva Krishnan, Senior Managing Director and Head of Residential Services, India, JLL.

Sales in the third quarter rose 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 76,181 units, led by Hyderabad with 70 per cent growth, followed by Kolkata at 28 per cent and Bengaluru at 13 per cent. Sales declined marginally in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, by 5 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

Although market dynamics have shifted, with homebuyers placing greater emphasis on quality, location, and amenities, the core demand drivers remain unchanged.

Buyers' growing preference for projects by established developers known for superior specifications, prime locations, and reliable delivery timelines points to a more mature home buying audience in India, the report noted.

—IANS

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