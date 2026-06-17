India's partnership policy in mining offers Africa a better deal

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) India's beneficiation-led and manufacturing-focused investment approach in the mining sector in Africa provides an alternative to countries such as South Africa to move up the value chain in critical minerals, which will spur economic growth and create more jobs, according to an international media report

The article on the IOL news portal. highlights that although South Africa ranks among the leading producers of various critical minerals, its mineral value chains are primarily upstream, focused on extraction and export, with limited beneficiation and value addition.

There are established powers in Africa’s critical mineral value chain -- the European Union (EU), the United States (US), Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), and Russia—as well as emerging powers - China, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia. However, their approaches have not enabled African countries to move up the value chain.

The article underscored that India’s approach to Africa has been outlined with a focus on capacity-building, sustainable investment, and digital public infrastructure. Africa holds nearly 30 per cent of the world’s critical mineral reserves. Yet for decades, its nations have mostly exported raw ore without developing domestic refining or value chains. India’s model offers a corrective: joint ventures in processing, skill-sharing, digital governance, and local employment.

India is positioning itself as Africa’s development partner of choice: one that shares historical solidarity, offers technology and expertise, and leaves behind colonial-era baggage. Deepening India–South Africa trade relations is not only economically prudent — it is a strategic investment in shared prosperity, industrial renewal, and long-term growth, the article stated.

It cited excerpts from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Namibia in 2025, where he highlighted the importance of beneficiation for the African continent.

"In 2018, I had laid out ten principles of our engagement with Africa. Today, I reaffirm India’s full commitment to them. They are based on respect, equality, and mutual benefit. We seek not to compete, but to cooperate. Our goal is to build together. Not to take, but to grow together," he had said.

PM Modi said India’s development partnership in Africa is worth over $12 billion, but that its real value is in shared growth and shared purpose, the article observed.

"We believe that Africa must not be just a source of raw materials. Africa must lead in value creation and sustainable growth. That is why we fully support Africa’s Agenda 2063 for industrialisation," PM Modi further stated.

--IANS

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