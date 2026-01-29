January 29, 2026 7:56 PM हिंदी

India’s own AI path focused on development, not dominance: Eco Survey

India’s own AI path focused on development, not dominance: Eco Survey

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) As government prepares for India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Economic Survey 2025–26, tabled in Parliament on Thursday presents artificial intelligence (AI) as a practical economic tool rather than a race for technological prestige.

The Survey explains how AI is reshaping the global economy and lays out a realistic and development-focused strategy for India in a time of fast technological change and global uncertainty.

“AI adoption in India should be rooted in economic needs and social responsibility,” it said.

“Instead of relying on large, centralised systems, it supports a bottom-up approach where different sectors develop AI solutions suited to their specific problems,” as per the survey tabled by Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Survey highlights the importance of open and interoperable systems that encourage collaboration and shared innovation.

“This approach aligns well with India’s strengths, including its large pool of skilled workers, diverse data, and strong institutional networks,” it said.

The Survey notes that India’s growing demand for AI is driven by real-world challenges rather than experimental or luxury technologies.

It points to practical uses of AI in healthcare, agriculture, education, urban planning, disaster management, and public services.

Examples include early disease detection, better water management, improved access to markets for farmers, classroom performance analysis, and AI tools in regional languages.

“These solutions are designed to work on low-cost hardware and in limited-resource settings, making them affordable and scalable,” according to the Survey.

“Such application-focused AI can lower costs and help overcome long-standing structural issues,” it added.

Keeping in mind India’s realities such as limited capital, energy constraints, and varying institutional capacity, the Survey emphasises that AI choices must support long-term growth and avoid creating new dependencies.

It also recognises that global AI development is uneven, with some countries having greater access to computing power, finance, data, and influence over global standards.

Rather than seeing this as a disadvantage, the Survey uses it to shape a more realistic policy direction for India.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Nia Sharma calls Arjun Bijlani, Abhishek Kumar, Jasmine Bhasin ‘mannerless’, says they've ‘zero civic sense’

Nia Sharma calls Arjun Bijlani, Abhishek Kumar, Jasmine Bhasin ‘mannerless’, says they've ‘zero civic sense’

Nobody informed us: Deceased flight attendant Pinky Mali’s father hurt at ‘inhumane’ treatment 

Nobody informed us: Deceased flight attendant Pinky Mali’s father hurt at ‘inhumane’ treatment 

Elena Rybakina brushes past Pegula to set up final showdown with Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open 2026 in Melbourne on Thursday. Photo credit: AusOpen/X

Aus Open: Rybakina brushes past Pegula to set up final showdown with Sabalenka

“I’m left with no option...”: Frustrated Ola Electric users slam service delays

“I’m left with no option...”: Frustrated Ola Electric users slam service delays

Pooja Vastrakar returns, Amy Jones replaces Litchfield as Royal Challengers Bengaluru ask UP Warriorz to bat first in Vadodara on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Pooja Vastrakar returns, Amy Jones replaces Litchfield as RCB ask UPW to bat

EU reminds Pakistan of human rights commitments after conviction of lawyers

EU reminds Pakistan of human rights commitments after conviction of lawyers

Gujarat hospital sets record with over 500 successful kidney transplants in one year 

Gujarat hospital sets record with over 500 successful kidney transplants in one year 

India hands over 250 more vehicles to Nepal as election support

India hands over 250 more vehicles to Nepal as election support

Chrissy Teigen returns to being sober again

Chrissy Teigen returns to being sober again

Zeenat Aman reflects on how ‘each life is a mess’, enjoys ‘Veg Biryani’ asking fans not to bash her over it

Zeenat Aman reflects on how ‘each life is a mess’, enjoys ‘Veg Biryani’ asking fans not to bash her over it