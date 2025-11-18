November 18, 2025 4:00 PM हिंदी

India's October services exports outpace goods exports by 11 pc: Report

India's October services exports outpaced goods exports by 11 pc: Report

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) India's services exports ($38.5 billion) outpaced goods exports ($34.4 billion) by 11 per cent in October, bouncing back after a few months of weakness, a report said on Tuesday.

The export of the service sector gained an average of $37.5 billion in the September-October period against $33 billion in the first eight months of the year. At the same time, services trade surplus was at an all-time high of $20 billion during the month, HSBC Global Investment Research said in its report.

As expected, gold imports surged 58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the month under review. In the Diwali month, the gold import bill rose to $14.7 billion, jumped over 5 billion from the previous month.

Meanwhile, core imports (non-oil, non-gold) contracted on a sequential basis following a sharp rise last month as select categories like electronics, machinery, and machine tools grew quickly.

Electronic imports, in particular, may have risen on the back of GST rate cuts, the report said.

India's goods trade deficit widened to $41.7 billion during the month, an all-time high, from $32.2 billion in September. The report anticipated that the trade deficit would widen due to festive demand.

After seasonally adjusting, the trade deficit stood at $33.4 billion, compared to $31.1 billion in September. The report further highlighted that the exports to the US contracted YoY terms for a second month in a row (-12 per cent in September, and -8.6 per cent in October).

Exports to non-US destinations have also lost momentum after rising 11 per cent YoY in September, in line with the trends observed in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025).

Some of this could reflect the heightened competition of selling to non-US destinations, as many countries try to diversify exports post-tariff announcements.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

Govt bond yields to ease 10 bps in near term due to benign inflation, possible RBI rate cut

Govt bond yields to ease 10 bps in near term due to benign inflation, possible RBI rate cut

India has right to defend its people against terrorism, will exercise it: EAM Jaishankar in Moscow

India has right to defend its people against terrorism, will exercise it: EAM Jaishankar in Moscow

Twelve Baloch civilians forcibly disappear at the hands of Pakistani forces

Twelve Baloch civilians forcibly disappear at the hands of Pakistani forces

Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on Arjun Rampal, lauds his depth and range as actor

Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on Arjun Rampal, lauds his depth and range as actor

Against fundamental beliefs of Islam: Maulana Shahabuddin as Umar justifies suicide bombing in video

‘Against fundamentals of Islam’: Maulana Shahabuddin after Dr Umar justifies bombing in video

Pre-Budget consultations: FM Sitharaman meets market experts, startups (Lead)

Pre-Budget consultations: FM Sitharaman meets market experts, startups (Lead)

CM Yogi completes SIR voter list verification process in Gorakhpur

CM Yogi completes SIR voter list verification process in Gorakhpur

Manoj Bajpayee recalls his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan 28 years ago: 'Time just stopped, my mind went blank'

Manoj Bajpayee recalls his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan 28 years ago: 'Time just stopped, my mind went blank'

India women’s home series against Bangladesh in December postponed

India women’s home series against Bangladesh in Dec likely to be postponed

Govt launches National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2.0

Govt launches National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2.0