October 20, 2026 7:03 PM हिंदी

India’s nuclear plan dedicated to peaceful purposes: Jitendra Singh

India’s nuclear plan dedicated to peaceful purposes: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) India’s nuclear programme is dedicated to peaceful purposes and not warfare, Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh has said, reaffirming the vision that has guided the country’s nuclear journey since its inception.

In an exclusive conversation on the sidelines of ‘Bloomberg Economy Forum 2026’, the minister said nuclear energy would play an increasingly important role in meeting India’s future energy requirements, including the growing demand for reliable electricity to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data centres.

Recalling the vision of Homi Bhabha, the architect of India’s nuclear programme, Jitendra Singh said India had consistently pursued nuclear energy for peaceful applications and national development. The commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear technology, he said, remains central to the country’s approach as it expands its capabilities to meet emerging developmental and technological needs.

The minister said India’s nuclear energy ambitions must be viewed in the context of its long-term development goals and clean energy commitments. With the country targeting 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047 and Net Zero emissions by 2070, nuclear energy is expected to complement other sources of power by providing a continuous and reliable supply of clean electricity.

Linking nuclear energy with the next phase of technological growth, Jitendra Singh said the expansion of Artificial Intelligence and data centres would require dependable sources of electricity capable of meeting their substantial and continuous energy needs. Nuclear energy, he said, would supplement India’s other energy programmes and contribute to meeting the power requirements of an increasingly technology-driven economy.

On the expanding role of Artificial Intelligence, the minister said AI should be viewed as a tool applicable across sectors rather than as a domain in itself. From space and life sciences to other areas of scientific and technological development, AI is set to become an increasingly necessary instrument. Emphasising the importance of human judgement in its application, he said, “One has to be intelligent enough to use Artificial Intelligence.”

Jitendra Singh said AI offers significant advantages across domains, but ensuring its optimal use without allowing it to be misused by individuals or other actors remains a key challenge. While regulations are in place, he said integrity at both the individual and national level is fundamental to ensuring that the technology is used responsibly. India, he added, has made appreciable efforts in this direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister also referred to the wider opening of critical and sensitive sectors to non-government players under the Modi government. He said the approach has expanded the scope for private sector participation in areas that were traditionally more restricted, creating opportunities for industry to contribute to technological advancement, innovation, and national development.

--IANS

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