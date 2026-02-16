February 16, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

India’s media & entertainment sector likely to touch Rs 3,067 bn mark in 2027

India’s media & entertainment sector likely to touch Rs 3,067 bn mark in 2027

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) India’s media and entertainment sector is on a steady expansion path, with revenues projected to grow at around 7 per cent annually till 2027, and the sector's total size is estimated to rise from Rs 2,502 billion in 2024 to Rs 3,067 billion in 2027, underscoring its role as a durable growth engine within the services economy, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The sector supports over 10 million livelihoods, directly and indirectly, and its annual output stands at approximately Rs 3 lakh crore.

This trajectory reflects more than sectoral expansion. It signals the consolidation of creativity as a strategic capability, linking economic growth with global influence in an increasingly platform-driven world. Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality, collectively referred to as AVGC-XR, represent the most technology-driven frontier of the creative economy, the statement observed.

Gaming has evolved into a mainstream digital medium woven into daily life, while animation and VFX shape the visual language of global entertainment. Together, these sectors convert creativity into scalable intellectual property, positioning AVGC-XR and gaming at the heart of the next phase of the global creative economy, it said.

India’s animation, visual effects, comics, and XR ecosystem now operates as a globally connected production base. Indian teams contribute to international films, streaming content, advertising, and immersive experiences, working within tightly integrated global workflows. The sector reflects growing technical depth and creative confidence.

Gaming has become one of the most visible expressions of India’s digital transformation. Across metros and small towns, millions log in each day to compete, collaborate, and build virtual worlds of their own. Mobile devices double as arenas and social spaces, blurring the line between entertainment and interaction, the statement said.

That scale of participation has translated into structured market growth. India now ranks among the world’s largest gaming markets, supported by a vast and deeply engaged user base. Rising monetisation, expanding domestic studios, and stronger integration with global platforms are transforming gaming from mass engagement into a scalable digital industry.

Across countries, this creative sector contributes between 0.5 and over 7 per cent of GDP, with live entertainment generating strong spillovers across tourism and urban services. Within this global transformation, India’s creative economy is emerging as a major pillar of growth, employment, and value creation, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

‘Credit to the top order,’ says England’s Jacks after blazing fifty against Italy in a league match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: ICC

T20 WC: ‘Credit to the top order,’ says England’s Jacks after blazing fifty against Italy

Pak court gives custody of Christian girl to Muslim man who kidnapped and married her: Report

Pak court gives custody of Christian girl to Muslim man who kidnapped and married her: Report

Will Jacks’ blistering fifty powers England to 202/7 against Italy in Men's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Will Jacks’ blistering fifty powers England to 202/7 against Italy

'The gap is huge’: Ganguly on India’s dominance over Pakistan in T20 WC

'The gap is huge’: Ganguly on India’s dominance over Pakistan in T20 WC

CCPA slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Snapdeal for selling non-BIS compliant toys, warns others

CCPA slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Snapdeal for selling non-BIS compliant toys, warns others

Parineeti Chopra converts Raghav Chadha’s study room into baby's nursery, gives it a ‘gentleman vibe’

Parineeti Chopra converts Raghav Chadha’s study room into baby's nursery, gives it a ‘gentleman vibe’

Pak faces double burden of malnutrition and obesity; women and children most affected

Pak faces double burden of malnutrition and obesity; women and children most affected

AI not a luxury but a necessity for inclusive growth: Founders at India Impact Summit

AI not a luxury but a necessity for inclusive growth: Founders at India Impact Summit

Shivam Dube wins ‘impact player of the match’ after 61-run win in the match against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Shivam Dube wins ‘impact player of the match’ after 61-run win vs PAK

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding card leaked; To tie the knot on February 26?

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding card leaked; To tie the knot on February 26?