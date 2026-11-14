India's humanitarian gesture towards Pakistani Sikh pilgrims wins hearts

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to extend assistance to Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan, enabling them to undertake their religious journey and return home, goes beyond a mere travel facilitation measure. The move reflected India’s recognition of the religious and cultural ties that bind Sikhs across the world, a report has stated.

It noted that by facilitating the journey of Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan, the Indian government underscored that respect for the Sikh community must extend beyond public declarations and find expression in concrete steps.

“Some Sikh leaders and organisations based overseas, who frequently criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, should perhaps take a closer look at this example of how the Indian government demonstrates respect and sensitivity towards the Sikh community. This respect is not limited to Sikhs living in India; it extends to Sikhs living anywhere in the world, including Pakistan,” a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’ detailed.

“From the Prime Minister to the ministers of the Union Government, the message has repeatedly been conveyed that respecting the faith of Sikhs, their religious rights and the heritage associated with the Sikh Gurus is among India’s priorities. The sensitivity shown by the Indian government towards a group of Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan is a significant example of this commitment,” it added.

The Pakistani Sikh pilgrims wanted to visit India's historic Sikh shrines and meet their relatives and acquaintances in the country. They had sought permission to enter India through the Attari border, which would have made their journey shorter and less expensive.

However, after the Pakistani government refused to allow them to use the route, the pilgrims were forced to explore a longer and costlier alternative, involving travel through several countries. They even arranged tickets worth lakhs of rupees for the journey, Khalsa Vox mentioned.

The report further stated that just minutes before their scheduled departure, the Pakistani government barred the pilgrims from travelling, leaving them deeply disappointed and triggering widespread discussion and controversy in both countries. Although they were later granted permission to visit India, the Attari border remained closed to them.

“On the other hand, when it came to their return journey, the Indian government took a humanitarian step and, going beyond the usual border arrangements, opened the Wagah border to facilitate their return to Pakistan. This gesture set an example before the Sikh community across the world,” the report mentioned.

What stood out most were the Pakistani Sikh pilgrims’ expressions of gratitude, as they said the assistance and arrangements they had expected from their own government came instead from the Indian government. They conveyed their heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for the support, Khalsa Vox highlighted.

--IANS

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