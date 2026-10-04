India’s growth prospects, infrastructure make it attractive investment destination: Global experts

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) India’s strong growth prospects, expanding infrastructure and growing international credibility are increasingly positioning the country as an attractive destination for global investors, experts said on Sunday on the sidelines of the Kautilya Economic Conclave 2026.

The three-day conclave brought together economists, policymakers and experts from across the world to discuss the challenges confronting the global economy, including geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, energy security, climate risks and the changing international economic order.

Swedish economist Erik Berglof said the quality and global participation at the Kautilya Economic Conclave had improved significantly since its inception, with this year’s event witnessing participation from a larger number of countries and delegates.

Against the backdrop of heightened uncertainty in the global economy, Berglof said discussions on strengthening economic resilience were particularly relevant as countries grapple with risks to energy supplies, trade and global supply chains.

“India’s growth prospects are strong and the country has achieved impressive economic momentum since the Covid-19 pandemic,” Berglof told IANS.

Berglof noted that while governments had taken measures to cushion households and businesses from the impact of global disruptions, prolonged support could also put pressure on public finances. Maintaining economic momentum while managing fiscal risks, he said, would remain a key challenge for policymakers.

Climate change emerged as another major theme at the conclave, with Juliano Assuncao, executive director of Brazil-based Climate Policy Initiative, describing it as one of the most significant shared risks facing the global economy.

“Climate change is not an issue for any single country and addressing it will require international cooperation,” Assunção told IANS, adding that India and Brazil could play an important role not only as countries affected by climate change but also as part of the global solution.

New Zealand economist Prof John Gibson said the Kautilya Economic Conclave had evolved into an important platform for dialogue between researchers and policymakers, with discussions extending beyond India to broader developments across the Asia-Pacific region and the global economy.

Japan’s Institute of Geoeconomics director Kazuto Suzuki highlighted the growing overlap between economics, geopolitics and geoeconomics in shaping investment and business decisions.

--IANS

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