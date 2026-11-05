India's green energy success offers model for Global South: V-P Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Vice-President (V-P) C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Thursday that India's remarkable progress in renewable energy is not only an exemplary achievement for the country but also a model for the Global South.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 here, the Vice-President highlighted that India's non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity has crossed 300 gigawatts and that the country achieved 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in 2025, five years ahead of its commitment.

Solar power capacity, he noted, has grown from less than three gigawatts to more than 170 gigawatts over a decade.

He said that solar power, which was once several times more expensive than coal-based electricity, is now among the cheapest sources of electricity in India, adding that this transformation reflects sound policies, private enterprise and the collective efforts of states and citizens.

The Vice-President said that more than 65 lakh households have joined the solar movement under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, gaining access to affordable clean energy.

He also highlighted that nearly 30 lakh farmers have benefited under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, saying that solar pumps help farmers save on diesel costs, earn additional income and become Urjadatas, givers of energy as well as food.

The Vice-President highlighted that initiatives under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan are extending electricity access to remote tribal areas where conventional grid connectivity may not be feasible.

He said that access to electricity transforms lives by expanding opportunities in education, healthcare, communication and livelihoods, emphasising that energy solutions must address the distinct needs of cities, villages and remote habitations.

The Vice-President also added that hydrogen energy is making encouraging progress in India and expressed confidence that advancements in science and technology would make hydrogen energy increasingly affordable in the years ahead.

Recalling the doubts about whether a developing country of India's size could sustain rapid economic growth while reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, the Vice-President said that India had answered these doubts through its achievements.

He said that the progress achieved over the last decade vindicates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that environmental commitments are catalysts for growth, delivering greater energy access, lower industrial costs, employment opportunities and reduced import dependence as well as calling for stronger industry-academia collaboration.

The Vice-President noted, "The technologies of 2040 will come from the laboratories and start-ups of today", emphasising the importance of research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Describing the renewable energy transition as a Jan Andolan, as envisioned by the Prime Minister, Vice-President Radhakrishnan said that such a movement cannot be driven by the government alone.

He urged the active participation of teachers, students, entrepreneurs and citizens.

He noted that people's participation in this movement would not only accelerate the adoption of renewable energy but also create new economic opportunities, generate livelihoods and promote household prosperity.

--IANS

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