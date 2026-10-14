India's 'Forward Deployed Engineer' job postings surge 19-fold: Report

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) job postings in India grew nearly 19‑fold between June 2025 and June 2026, with postings up 1,807 per cent year‑on‑year in June due to AI boom, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from Indeed said growth accelerated from March 2026, and although demand moderated after the June peak, postings remained nearly 16 times higher year‑on‑year in July and more than six times higher in August.

The pattern suggested that FDE hiring is not simply a short-term response to the AI cycle but that it reflects a deeper shift in how companies are deploying technology, placing engineers closer to customers, business problems and the point where innovation must deliver measurable results.

The report mentioned public community discussions on Glassdoor India where many professionals asked how FDE differs from conventional software engineering, what interview processes involve and which skills to prepare.

Platforms revealed a clear gap where employers are beginning to hire for FDE capabilities, while many professionals are still working out what the role is and how to build a career in it.

“FDE may be a new title for many people, but the need behind it is easy to understand: companies want engineers who can sit with a customer, unpack a real problem and make the technology work in practice," said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

The 19-fold rise in postings shows that employers are moving quickly, while questions on Glassdoor show that professionals are clueless about the role and its hiring process, Kumar said.

The work spans roles connected to enterprise AI, data engineering, workflow automation, customer-service automation, infrastructure, healthcare and other industry-specific applications. Listings include positions in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai and remote locations.

Skills for the role include Python or Java, data engineering, machine learning, generative AI, retrieval-augmented generation, AI agents, cloud technologies, APIs, integrations and full-stack development.

Average base pay of approximately Rs 12 lakh per year can be expected for the role, with a base-pay range of Rs 9 lakh–Rs 16 lakh, the report noted.

—IANS

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