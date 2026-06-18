India's drone procurement strategy aligns with PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision: Report

Athens, June 18 (IANS) India's drone programme extends beyond defence procurement, reflecting a strategic effort aimed at modernising the armed forces, strengthening domestic industry, reducing foreign dependence, and preparing for contemporary 21st-century warfare.

The drone strategy is not shaped solely by military concerns but represents a major industrial and economic project. In contrast to India’s traditional defence acquisitions, which depend heavily on foreign suppliers, the new drone initiative is expected to prioritise domestic production, according to a report in Athens-based 'Directus'.

“The move aligns closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) vision, which seeks to strengthen indigenous manufacturing and reduce dependence on foreign technology. Government officials increasingly view drone development as one of the sectors where India can rapidly establish globally competitive capabilities. The goal is not only to strengthen national security but also to create a domestic drone industry capable of competing in international markets,” the report detailed.

It highlighted that India’s proposed drone procurement programme envisions a comprehensive network of unmanned capabilities across diverse operational domains.

The report noted that the acquisition is expected to include “reconnaissance and surveillance drones; logistics and supply drones; loitering munitions; armed strike platforms and tactical battlefield support systems".

Collectively, these systems would provide continuous surveillance, faster battlefield awareness, and rapid-response strike capabilities.

According to the report, India’s indigenous drone expansion is set to complement another major defence acquisition: the procurement of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the United States — with two initiatives designed to serve different but complementary operational roles.

“The American-made MQ-9B platforms will provide long-range surveillance, intelligence gathering, and strategic strike capabilities. Meanwhile, domestically produced drones will operate closer to the battlefield, providing tactical support, reconnaissance, and rapid-response capabilities,” the Directus report mentioned.

“Together, these systems could create a layered surveillance and combat network stretching from the Himalayan frontier to the vast waters of the Indian Ocean. Such a network would significantly enhance India’s ability to monitor threats and respond quickly across multiple theatres of operation,” it added.

The report emphasised that India’s drone strategy is based on the understanding that future warfare will not be won solely by tanks, aircraft, or warships but will be driven by autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, and rapid decision-making.

“As global powers race to master these technologies, India is positioning itself to become both a major military drone operator and a significant producer of unmanned systems,” it noted.

--IANS

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