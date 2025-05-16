May 16, 2025 5:14 PM हिंदी

India’s apparel exports clock strong growth in April driven by US market

India’s apparel exports clock strong growth in April driven by US market (Representational Image)

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) India's Textile & Apparel (T&A) exports have continued their upward trajectory, recording a growth of 7.45 per cent in April 2025 compared to the same month of the previous year. This positive trend was primarily driven by the strong performance of the apparel segment, which registered a robust 14.43 per cent growth year-on-year, an analysis of the data released by the Ministry of Commerce showed.

Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) Chairman Rakesh Mehra said: "The current growth of 14.43 per cent in apparel exports seems to be mainly driven by increased shipments to the United States, following the announcement of reciprocal tariff measures by the U.S. administration."

Mehra also welcomed the signing of the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is expected to provide further impetus to India’s T&A exports by improving market access of Indian products in the UK market and expressed his optimism for increased T&A exports in the months to come.

During April 2025, Indian textile exports were about 2.61 per cent higher as compared to the same month last year, while apparel exports registered a growth of 14.43 per cent during the month to touch the $ 1.37 billion mark compared with $ 1.2 billion in April last year.

The April figures reflect an acceleration in the growth rate as the Indian T&A sector posted a growth of 6.3 per cent during 2024-25 compared to 2023-24.

India total exports of goods and services clocked a robust 12.7 per cent growth in April to touch the $73.80 billion mark compared with the corresponding figure of $65.48 billion during the same month last year, despite the global economic uncertainties triggered by the US tariff hikes, according to figures released by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Manish Chaudhary explains why he considers Ranbir Kapoor a true ‘cinematic superstar’

Manish Chaudhary explains why he considers Ranbir Kapoor a true ‘cinematic superstar’

Aaron Rai lies fourth, Akshay Bhatia Tied 29th in PGA Championship in Charlotte. Photo credit: PGA

Golf: Aaron Rai lies 4th, Bhatia Tied-29 in PGA Championship

Hina Khan reveals what surprised her about Korean vegetarian meals

Hina Khan reveals what surprised her about Korean vegetarian meals

Manoj Tiwari to release ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’ honouring Indian Armed Forces' stellar work in Operation Sindoor

Manoj Tiwari to release ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’ honouring Indian Armed Forces' stellar work in Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: 48-member multi-party MP delegations to launch India's global diplomatic blitz from May 22 (Lead)

Operation Sindoor: 48-member multi-party MP delegations to launch India's global diplomatic blitz from May 22 (Lead)

Spotlight on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders to secure playoffs spot in the Inian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Spotlight on Kohli as RCB host KKR to secure playoffs spot

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Dhamaal 4’ books Eid 2026 release

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Dhamaal 4’ books Eid 2026 release

Shubhash Ghai on 'Amaira': 'I have believed in stories rooted in Modern Indian Values'

Shubhash Ghai on 'Amaira': 'I have believed in stories rooted in Modern Indian Values'

Mohan Babu University partners with QS top-100 Penn State (Photo: Mohan Babu University)

Mohan Babu University partners with QS-top 100 Penn State for India’s 1st joint degree programme

Arjan Bajwa feels sad that social media numbers have become a basis for casting

Arjan Bajwa feels sad that social media numbers have become a basis for casting