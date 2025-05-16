India’s apparel exports clock strong growth in April driven by US market

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) India's Textile & Apparel (T&A) exports have continued their upward trajectory, recording a growth of 7.45 per cent in April 2025 compared to the same month of the previous year. This positive trend was primarily driven by the strong performance of the apparel segment, which registered a robust 14.43 per cent growth year-on-year, an analysis of the data released by the Ministry of Commerce showed.

Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) Chairman Rakesh Mehra said: "The current growth of 14.43 per cent in apparel exports seems to be mainly driven by increased shipments to the United States, following the announcement of reciprocal tariff measures by the U.S. administration."

Mehra also welcomed the signing of the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is expected to provide further impetus to India’s T&A exports by improving market access of Indian products in the UK market and expressed his optimism for increased T&A exports in the months to come.

During April 2025, Indian textile exports were about 2.61 per cent higher as compared to the same month last year, while apparel exports registered a growth of 14.43 per cent during the month to touch the $ 1.37 billion mark compared with $ 1.2 billion in April last year.

The April figures reflect an acceleration in the growth rate as the Indian T&A sector posted a growth of 6.3 per cent during 2024-25 compared to 2023-24.

India total exports of goods and services clocked a robust 12.7 per cent growth in April to touch the $73.80 billion mark compared with the corresponding figure of $65.48 billion during the same month last year, despite the global economic uncertainties triggered by the US tariff hikes, according to figures released by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday

