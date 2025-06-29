June 29, 2025 1:52 AM हिंदी

Gautam Adani meets Odisha CM to boost industrial development, port infrastructure

Bhubaneswar, June 29 (IANS) In a significant development for Odisha's industrial landscape, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the State Guest House on Saturday.

The meeting, held in the presence of senior state officials, focused on catalysing industrial growth through strategic investments in port infrastructure, green energy, and advanced fuel technologies.

The high-level discussion comes on the heels of the recently concluded "Utkarsh Odisha -- Make in Odisha Conclave", where CM Majhi underscored the state's renewed thrust on economic development under his administration.

Adani's visit signals a deepening of private sector collaboration in Odisha's ambitious industrial roadmap.

A focal point of the conversation was the Adani Group's Rs 16,554 crore investment in the development of Gopalpur Port.

The recently inked concession agreement with the Odisha government will transform the port into a high-capacity cargo hub, with a projected handling capacity of 50 million metric tonnes.

The expansion is expected to create nearly 5,000 jobs, providing a major boost to the regional economy and maritime logistics.

Both leaders also explored prospects for advancing green and renewable energy initiatives in the state.

Discussions included the establishment of a coal gasification plant -- a move that aligns with India's broader energy transition goals and Odisha's aspiration to become a clean energy leader in eastern India.

The dialogue underscored the growing synergy between state-led policy initiatives and private sector momentum.

As Odisha pursues its vision of becoming a top-tier investment destination, collaborations with industrial giants like the Adani Group are set to play a pivotal role in translating that vision into ground reality.

The deliberations were attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Hemant Sharma, reflecting the state administration's active role in steering industrial partnerships forward.

With Odisha aiming to position itself as a key investment destination, the collaboration with the Adani Group underscores the state's strategy of leveraging public-private partnerships to fuel sustainable growth and infrastructure development.

