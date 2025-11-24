November 24, 2025 4:55 PM हिंदी

Indian team leaves for Santiago for Women’s Jr Hockey World Cup

Indian team leaves for Santiago for Women’s Jr Hockey World Cup (Credit: Hockey India)

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Indian junior women's hockey team, led by Jyoti Singh, left for Santiago, Chile, for the prestigious FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to begin from December 1 to 13. The 20-member team, including two alternate players, left Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday night.

India have been placed in Pool C, alongside Germany, Ireland and Namibia. The Indian team will begin their campaign against Namibia on December 1, followed by matches against Germany on December 3 and Ireland on December 5. The top teams from each pool will progress to the knockout stages, which will be played from December 7 to 13.

Other teams in the fray include the Netherlands, Japan, Chile and Malaysia in Pool A. Argentina, Belgium, Zimbabwe and Wales are in Pool B, while Pool D features England, South Africa, China and Austria. Pool E will include Australia, Spain, Canada and Scotland, while Pool F will have the United States of America, Korea, New Zealand and Uruguay.

The team will continue to be led by Jyoti Singh as captain and Tushar Khandker as chief coach. The goalkeeping duties will be shared between Nidhi and Engil Harsha Rani Minz, while the defensive responsibilities have been assigned to Manisha, Lalthanlualangi, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, and Nandini.

In midfield, India will rely on Sakshi Rana, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, captain Jyoti Singh, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, and Binima Dhan. The forward line includes Sonam, Purnima Yadav, Kanika Siwach, Hina Bano, and Sukhveer Kaur, promising a sharp attacking front. Priyanka Yadav and Parwati Topno have been named as alternate players for the tournament.

On the team’s mindset before departure, the coach had said, “We are all ready and very excited to travel to Chile. The girls are fully motivated to perform their best at the World Cup.”

--IANS

ab/vi

