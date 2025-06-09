June 09, 2025 7:52 PM हिंदी

Indian Sufi Foundation President lauds Modi govt on milestones in past 11 years

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Kashish Warsi, the president of Indian Sufi Foundation congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on the completion of eleven years in power and also showered praise for a string of achievements and accomplishments under the BJP-led NDA dispensation.

The Sufi Foundation President, speaking to IANS, noted key policies and reforms brought by Modi government, which had a significant impact in bringing a turnaround in the lives of people, particularly the minorities and also shed light on how the community was benefitting from them.

“I thank the government for revocation of Article 370, abolishing of Triple Talaq bill and the passage of Waqf Amendment bill,” he said, while explaining the positive ramifications of doing away with the regressive practice of marrying multiple women under the pretext of triple talaq.

He said that the divorce ratio among Muslims has gone down after the abolition of Triple Talaq.

On the Waqf amendment law, Kashish Warsi said: “Waqf Board was marred by multiple irregularities, power-wielding people usurped the rights of poor and radicals gained control of mosques at multiple places but all that has suffered a setback with this reform.”

He said that the community is welcoming the reforms in Waqf law as it will benefit the poor and downtrodden.

Kashish Warsi also praised PM Modi-led government for lifting crores of people from below poverty line and clearing the decks for greater representation of women in the elected bodies.

Talking about removing Article 370, he said that this has opened the doors of Kashmir for big businesses, where they could set up bases and in turn bring growth and prosperity to the region. He voiced confidence that Kashmir will not just become paradise of the world again but also turn into a vital economic hub.

On Pahalgam attack aftermath, he said that he was confident that the perpetrators would be caught and punished for their cowardly act soon.

