October 13, 2025 5:53 PM हिंदी

Indian officials likely to visit US this week for trade talks

Indian officials likely to visit US this week for trade talks

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) India and the US are making headway in their negotiations to conclude the first tranche of the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) as a team of Indian officials is likely to leave for Washington, DC this week for further talks on the issue.

“Discussions between the two countries are progressing well,” a government official said.

India has offered to increase imports of oil and gas from the US which will help to offset the trade surplus as well as enable the country to diversify its sources of energy to ensure a reliably supply amid geopolitical uncertainties.

India is also likely to sources more renewable energy technologies from the US as part of the trade package, a step that will help the country fight climate change.

The development comes in the backdrop of the new US ambassador Sergio Gor taking charge in the US embassy is New Delhi.

Gor called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week and held discussions on bilateral issues including defence, trade, and technology. The importance of critical minerals to both of the countries was also discussed at the meeting.

“The U.S. values its relationship with India and under the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations. President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call and that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead,” Gor said.

Earlier a team of US officials visited New Delhi for trade talks in September, which was followed by a trip to Washington by an Indian delegation led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

During the talks, India offered concessions to the US, which included an offer to import more American defence and energy goods.

On September 16, a US delegation led by Brendan Lynch, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, met Indian trade officials headed by Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi amid the thaw in relations following President Trump’s conciliatory posture.

Lynch's visit came in the backdrop of heightened expectations of a trade deal following positive messages by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after days of a bitter stalemate.

Trump said on a Truth Social post on September 9, that talks were continuing and “I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries”.

--IANS

sps/na

LATEST NEWS

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit.

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents

MCX likely to hit Rs 10,000 as gold, silver contracts drive growth: Report

MCX likely to hit Rs 10,000 as gold, silver contracts drive growth: Report