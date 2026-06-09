June 09, 2026 10:10 PM हिंदी

Indian NDC delegation commences study tour of Romania

Indian NDC delegation commences study tour of Romania

Bucharest, June 9 (IANS) An Indian National Defence College (NDC) delegation on Tuesday commenced its study tour of Romania with engagement at Carol I National Defence University.

“A 15-member NDC delegation, led by Maj Gen H S Bajaj, VSM, commenced its study tour of Romania with substantive engagements at Carol I National Defence University,” the Embassy of India in Bucharest wrote on X.

“Discussions on strategic planning, geopolitics and emerging security challenges underscored the growing depth of India-Romania defence cooperation,” it added.

Last month, the 2nd Meeting of the Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) between India and Romania was held in New Delhi, where both sides reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and finalised a Bilateral Defence Cooperation Plan covering several aspects.

“The 2nd Meeting of the Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) between India and Romania was held in New Delhi on 26 May 2026. The two sides reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and finalised a Bilateral Defence Cooperation Plan covering cyber defence, military medical cooperation, joint training, capacity building and defence industrial collaboration,” the Ministry of Defence wrote on X.

The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Dr Amit Telang and Deputy Chief of the Department for Defence Policy, Planning and International Relations, Romania, Lieutenant General Engineer Liviu-Mihail IANCU.

The Romanian Head of Delegation also paid tributes at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

In May, Romania's Foreign Minister, Oana Toiu, met with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on the sidelines of an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the member states of the European Union (Gymnich) in Cyprus.

“EAM S Jaishankar met with Romania's FM Oana Toiu on the sidelines of Gymnich in Cyprus. Romania–India bilateral trade hits $1.2B in 2025 — up 20 per cent YoY. Cooperation in defence, renewables and industry on the agenda, with high-level visits expected later this year,” the Embassy wrote on X.

–IANS

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