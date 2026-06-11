Indian Navy recovers unexploded missile warhead from merchant tanker off Kochi

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The Indian Navy successfully completed a complex operation involving the recovery of an unexploded missile warhead from the crude oil tanker MT Olympic Life which was on its way from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Kochi, an official said on Thursday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, which did not have any Indian nationals onboard, was on passage from UAE's Fujairah to Kochi reported an explosion in its hull, while off the coast of Oman on May 26, the official said in a statement.

The vessel reported the presence of an unexploded ordnance as it continued its transit towards Kochi.

"On receipt of information through the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), the Indian Navy initiated a coordinated response. Kochi-based Southern Naval Command deployed a specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team for a detailed assessment," the statement said.

The team confirmed that a projectile had penetrated the vessel's hull, traversed multiple structural compartments, and was lodged inside a fuel tank.

In view of the risks associated with the presence of an unexploded missile warhead inside a fuel storage compartment, the EOD team adopted a deliberate and phased approach to ensure the safety of the ship, its crew and surrounding port infrastructure.

"After completion of prescribed safety procedures, the EOD team employed advanced diagnostic methods to identify and isolate the detonation mechanism before carrying out the safe extraction of the warhead along with the associated debris," the statement added.

The recovered ordnance has been transported to a secure facility for safe storage and detailed examination.

"This meticulously planned and executed high-risk operation, conducted over an extended duration, underscores the Indian Navy's proficiency in explosive ordnance disposal, technical expertise and effective inter-agency coordination in addressing complex maritime contingencies," it said.

"The Indian Navy's prompt response, to an emergency at sea, irrespective of the nationality of the crew or the ownership of MT Olympic Life, reaffirms its role as a responsible maritime force dedicated to global maritime safety and a trusted and preferred security partner in the region," it added.

--IANS

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