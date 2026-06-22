June 22, 2026 8:57 PM हिंदी

Indian Navy ships arrive in Vietnam to strengthen maritime cooperation

Indian Navy ships arrive in Vietnam to strengthen maritime cooperation

Hanoi, June 22 (IANS) Indian Naval Ships (INS) Udaygiri and Kavaratti arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday on a port call to foster professional exchanges and further strengthen maritime cooperation between India and Vietnam.

“Indian Navy ships INS Udayagiri and INS Kavaratti, under the command of Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, YSM, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, arrived at Ho Chi Minh City on a port call to foster professional exchanges and further strengthen maritime cooperation between India and Vietnam,” the Indian Embassy in Hanoi wrote on X.

“Maritime cooperation is one of the strongest pillars of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam,” it added.

The delegation includes 610 officers and sailors. They were welcomed by representatives from Vietnam’s military, diplomatic agencies and Ho Chi Minh City authorities.

In May, during the visit of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and Vietnam President To Lam, both countries had reaffirmed that defence and security cooperation will remain a key pillar of the India- Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

New Delhi and Hanoi commended the effective implementation of the Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030, which continues to guide the growing defence ties between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), To Lam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had emphasised the maritime domain as one of the key pillars of their cooperation and called for enhanced maritime cooperation between the two sides.

They also noted that the bilateral Maritime Security Dialogue has fostered mutual trust and better understanding of respective concerns and underscored the importance of convening it regularly.

Vietnam thanked India for the invitation to assign an International Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) at Gurugram, India, to strengthen cooperation in Maritime Domain Awareness. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Vietnam's joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and looked forward to enhanced cooperation under that framework.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Lorcan Tucker named Ireland T20I captain as new-look squad announced for India series

Lorcan Tucker named Ireland T20I captain as new-look squad announced for India series

India and China review progress towards gradual normalisation

India and China review progress towards gradual normalisation of ties

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join as WhatsApp’s next global CEO

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join as WhatsApp’s next global CEO

Saptak Talwar records best overseas finish of season with tied-12th at England Open on the HotelPlanner Tour in Worcestershire. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Talwar records best overseas finish of season with tied-12th at England Open

Pakistan, Afghanistan entering new phase of confrontation: Report (File image)

Pakistan, Afghanistan entering new phase of confrontation: Report

Former US diplomat seeks transparency from Pakistan over diplomatic failure with Afghanistan

Former US diplomat seeks transparency from Pakistan over diplomatic failure with Afghanistan

Israeli fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action: Netanyahu

Israeli fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action: Netanyahu

May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations, says Iran football team after draw with Belgium at the Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo credit: FIFA

2026 FIFA WC: May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations, says Iran after Belgium draw

MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Kumar Kartikeya spins a web with hattrick as Royal Nimar Eagles defeat Bhopal Leopards

MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Kumar Kartikeya spins a web with hattrick as Royal Nimar Eagles defeat Bhopal Leopards

Urmila Matondkar recalls when Feroz Khan was moved by her performance: You Made Me Cry, Girl

Urmila Matondkar recalls when Feroz Khan was moved by her performance: You Made Me Cry, Girl