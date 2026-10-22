Indian national among two people killed in attack on Saudi Arabia's airport, two Indians injured

Riyadh, Oct 22 (IANS) An Indian national was among two people killed, while two other Indian nationals were injured, in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Dammam on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy said on Thursday.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said that it is ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families.

"Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured. We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured," it said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said that two people were killed in the attack that targeted King Fahd International Airport on Wednesday, which includes one Indian resident and one Saudi citizen. It further said that eight people were injured in the attack.

In a statement shared on X, the GACA said, "Further to its earlier statement regarding the attack that targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on the evening of Wednesday, October 21, 2026, corresponding to 10 Jumada Al-Awwal 1448 AH, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the number of fatalities has risen to (2) after an additional fatality was confirmed, involving (1) Saudi citizen and (1) Indian resident. The number of the injured remains at (8), including (1) Saudi citizen, and residents of the following nationalities: (2) Indian, (2) Yemeni, (2) Bangladeshi, and (1) Nepalese. Their injuries range from minor to critical, and they are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals."

Saudi Arabia's GACA stated that it is working in coordination with the relevant authorities to complete the damage assessment, verify the safety of the facilities, and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and personnel and maintain the security and safety of Saudi Arabia's civil aviation system. It further mentioned that airport operations have resumed and air traffic has returned to normal.

On Sunday, the Indian Embassy advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to take due precautions under the prevailing situation, visit the nearest safe place in case of an aerial attack, and refrain from filming, publishing or sharing any information, photos and videos regarding the ongoing events.

"The Indian Community in Saudi Arabia is advised to take due precautions under the prevailing situation. In case of an aerial attack, immediately proceed to the nearest safe place (inside a building or an interior room away from windows), and refrain from filming, publishing, or sharing any information, photos, or videos related to the ongoing events," it posted on X.

The Embassy said that its officials continue to visit hospitals where Indian nationals are undergoing treatment and are in constant touch with their families and providing necessary assistance.

--IANS

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