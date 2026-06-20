Indian missions worldwide hold yoga sessions ahead of 12th International Day of Yoga

Kuwait City, June 20 (IANS) Several Indian diplomatic missions worldwide on Saturday organised yoga sessions ahead of the 12th International Day of Yoga, underscoring the importance of holistic health, well-being and inner harmony.

This year’s International Day of Yoga, to be celebrated on Sunday across the world, is being observed under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", focusing on yoga’s contribution to healthier, more active and fulfilling lives across generations.

Marking the occasion, the Embassy of India in Kuwait organised a yoga session at the Boulevard Cricket Stadium on Saturday as part of the 3-day Yoga Festival in Kuwait that began on June 19.

According to the Indian Embassy, a vibrant gathering of more than 2200 attendees, including diplomats, government officials, community leaders, students, and yoga enthusiasts from across Kuwait, participated in the mass yoga session.

The event was attended by Sheikha Shaikha Al Sabah, Padma Shri and president of the Kuwait Yoga Committee, and Nouf Marwaai, Padma Shri and founder of the Arab Yoga Foundation in Saudi Arabia and president of the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation.

As a run-up event to the 12th International Day of Yoga, the Embassy of India in Finland and Suomi–Intia Seura, a Finnish-Indian society, jointly organised a Midnight Yoga Session at Ounasvaara in the Finnish city of Rovaniemi on the Arctic Circle.

“Celebrated under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', the event brought together participants to celebrate the timeless benefits of yoga amidst the unique setting of the Arctic midnight sun,” the Indian Embassy in Finland posted on X.

Meanwhile, as part of the celebration, Na Heal, a wellness organisation in the Philippines, in collaboration with the Embassy of India, conducted a yoga session at the Department of Budget and Management in Manila.

“The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from yoga practitioners. It also marked another meaningful step toward strengthening people-to-people connections, in line with the shared vision of the leadership of India and the Philippines,” the Indian Embassy in the Philippines posted on X.

Ahead of the upcoming yoga celebration, the Indian High Commission and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Suva organised a yoga session at the Fiji Museum.

“The session highlighted the importance of a balanced lifestyle, mental well-being, and inner peace through the practice of yoga. Yoga is not just an exercise but a way of living a healthy and harmonious life,” the Indian High Commission in Suva posted on X.

Marking the run-up to the 12th International Day of Yoga, the Embassy of India in Bogota organised a special yoga session for professionals working at the Cusezar Building in Colombia.

“Participants practiced yoga, experiencing the benefits of this ancient Indian discipline for physical health, mental well-being, and inner balance,” Indian Embassy in Bogota posted on X.

Furthermore, in Armenia, the Embassy of India, along with Tovmasyan Foundation and Luys Yoga Studio organised a yoga session to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, during which 108 Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutations, were done.

In the United States, yoga sessions were organised in several cities, including Seattle and New York, highlighting yoga’s enduring relevance and contribution to holistic well-being.

Sharing the glimpses of the celebration, the Indian Consulate General in Seattle took to X and posted: “Seattle prepares for 12th IDY! As we approach the 12th International Day of Yoga on 21 June (Sunday), yoga sessions were held at iconic Seattle locations from the Space Needle to the Pacific Science Center to the Seattle Waterfront!”

In New York, the Indian Consulate General, in collaboration with Bronx Community College, organised a yoga event with students to mark the upcoming International Day of Yoga.

--IANS

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