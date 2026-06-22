Indian missions worldwide bring together diverse communities to mark International Day of Yoga

Beijing, June 22 (IANS) Several Indian diplomatic missions worldwide celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga, underscoring the universal appeal of yoga and its contribution to global health and well-being.

This year’s International Day of Yoga was celebrated on Sunday across the world under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", focusing on yoga’s contribution to healthier, more active and fulfilling lives across generations.

Marking the occasion, pilgrims of the first batch of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra celebrated Yoga Day at Lhatse in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Sharing a glimpse of the event, the Embassy of India in Beijing took to X on Monday and posted: "Yoga embodies timeless values of mindfulness, balance, and harmony with nature -- values that continue to resonate deeply with people in both India and China."

As a part of the celebrations, the Embassy of India in Lima organised a yoga session at the world's highest navigable lake, ‘Titicaca’, in Peru.

"With temperatures close to 3°C and surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Peruvian Andes, participants welcomed the first rays of the sun in an unforgettable setting, experiencing peace, harmony, and a profound connection with nature," the Indian Embassy in Lima posted on X.

In Alegria, more than 400 participants from diverse backgrounds gathered at the scenic Jardin d’Essai du Hamma in the capital Algiers, highlighting India’s timeless gift to global well-being.

Addressing the gathering, the Indian Ambassador to Algeria, Swati V. Kulkarni, expressed gratitude to the attendees and encouraged them to practise yoga every day.

Meanwhile, International Day of Yoga celebrations in Guinea-Bissau brought together participants of all ages in a shared spirit of wellness and harmony.

The programme was attended by Guinea-Bissau's Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports Juelma Cubala; the Minister of Commerce and Industry Jaimentino Co; the Ambassador of the European Union Federico Bianci; along with other members of the diplomatic community and the government.

Celebrating the occasion, the Embassy of India in Beirut organised an event which brought together a large number of yoga participants from across Lebanon to promote the theme ‘Yoga for healthy ageing’.

"The programme started with the national anthems of India and Lebanon, a rendition of Vande Mataram, addresses by Ambassador H.E. Noor Rahman Sheikh; H.E. Ms Laura Lahoud, Minister of Tourism; and H.E. Dr Fadi Alameh, MP & Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs & Emigrants, a short film screening, and a yoga session led by seven instructors," the Embassy of India in Beirut posted on X.

--IANS

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