Indian football needs better coaches in youth system to uplift its status, says FIFA WC-winner Lothar Matthaus

Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) FIFA World Cup-winning German legend Lothar Matthaus delivered a clear message for the future of Indian football during his visit to the city, stressing that the nation’s progress hinges on improving the quality of coaching at the grassroots level.

Reflecting on the recent achievements of smaller nations on the world stage, Matthaus pointed to Cape Verde’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. “When you see Cape Verde for example, they qualified (for FIFA World Cup 2026), it's a country with 5,00,000 people and then I ask you, you will not tell me they have better and more talents than the players from India, but you have to work very well together, federation, with the government, with the football clubs, with the academies and you have to find the right teachers, teachers mean coaches,” he told reporters here.

Drawing an analogy between education and football development, he added, “This is the same in the school, when you have a good teacher and a good professor, you get good students, when you have good coaches in the youth age and later in the age of over 18, then you will get better players and then you get better players, you will make better results and this can be the way for the Indian football in the future.”

Matthaus was in Kolkata as the chief guest for the final of the inaugural Kolkata Police Women’s Friendship Cup Football Tournament, held at the Body Guard Lines.

During his interaction with reporters, the German great also revisited an age-old debate — Diego Maradona or Lionel Messi? He admitted that the comparison was nearly impossible. “It's a completely very difficult question and I cannot give you an answer because the time has changed for you and your business, like in football, you cannot compare the football from 35 years ago and the football now,” he said.

Having played against Maradona but never against Messi due to the age gap, Matthaus spoke fondly of all the icons who shaped modern football. “I think we can be happy to have four players, I had four players, one on the field against me and another player I was following, I was never playing against, Messi, because he's too young for my age. I am happy to have these players in football like Ronaldo, like Maradona, and like all these players.

“They are giving the football so much and these players give the motivation for these kids, for these girls today, not myself, maybe Messi, maybe Ronaldo,” he added.

Pressed to choose between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthaus admitted his personal preference leans toward the Argentine. “For me, Messi, but I like only his style more than Ronaldo, but I think when you speak about who is better, I think it's the same, the feeling, how you like to see the football. Messi is more technical, Ronaldo is more powerful and I am more for the technical football. This doesn't mean Ronaldo has no technique, but Messi's technique is better,” he said.

