Indian envoy, Saudi Minister review preparations for Haj 2027

Jeddah, Oct 4 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, met Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulfattah bin Suleiman Al-Mashat, and reviewed preparations for Haj 2027, besides inspecting the Haj Terminal at Jeddah Airport and the Haramain High Speed Railway Station, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said on Sunday.

"Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia H.E. Shri Vipul, accompanied by Consul General Shri Fahad Suri and Consul (Haj) Ms. Sadaf Choudhary, met H.E. Dr. Abdulfattah bin Suleiman Al-Mashat, Vice Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and other senior officials of the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry, on 04 October 2026," the Consulate posted on X.

"The two sides comprehensively reviewed preparations for Haj 2027 and discussed continued close coordination between the Indian Haj Mission and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia, for the forthcoming Haj 2027," it added.

As preparations for Haj 2027 gather momentum, the Ambassador, accompanied by the Consul General and the Consul (Haj), also visited the Haj Terminal at Jeddah Airport and the Haramain High Speed Railway Station, the Consulate said in a separate post.

"With over 100,000 Indian pilgrims travelling through the Haj Committee of India route, the Haj Terminal and Haramain train services constitute critical operational nodes in their arrival and onward movement during Haj," it stated.

"During the visit, the Ambassador reviewed the facilities, infrastructure and operational arrangements at both locations and interacted with concerned officials on preparations for the forthcoming Haj," the Consulate added.

Preparations for Haj 2027 have been under way for months, with an Indian delegation holding a series of meetings with Saudi officials in August.

On August 9, Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Srivatsa Krishna met Deputy Minister for Planning and Digital Transformation, Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Abdulaziz Al Mathami, and discussed the technical integration of Haj portals to improve the Haj experience for Indian pilgrims.

"Dr Srivatsa Krishna, Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, accompanied by Consul General Mr Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, met with H.E. Abdulaziz Al Mathami, Deputy Minister for Planning and Digital Transformation, Ministry of Haj and Umrah, KSA, and the Nusuk Masar team," the Consulate General wrote on X.

"They held discussions on technical integration of Indian and Saudi Haj portals, and leveraging emerging technologies to enhance coordination, streamline services, and further improve the Haj experience for Indian pilgrims," it added.

--IANS

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