Indian envoy presents credentials to Guyana President, emphasises strengthening ties

Georgetown, Oct 21 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Guyana Chinmoy Naik presented his credentials to Guyana President Irfaan Ali at an official ceremony in Georgetown.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasised strengthening the multi-dimensional relationship between India and Guyana.

"HC Shri Chinmoy Naik presented his credentials to Honourable President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, today at an official ceremony in Georgetown. During the bilateral interaction, the strengthening multi-dimensional relationship between India and Guyana was emphasised, while the need to tap the vast untapped potential in many fields was also underlined," the Indian High Commission in Guyana posted on X.

In August, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita attended the celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Guyana’s independence and 60 years of India-Guyana diplomatic relations.

“Honoured to join the celebration for the 60th anniversary of Guyana’s independence and 60 years of India–Guyana diplomatic relations. As Guyana commemorates the enduring values of freedom, dignity and justice, India reaffirms its commitment to a trusted and forward-looking partnership,” MoS Margherita wrote on X.

He added that cooperation between the two countries, rooted in shared history and democratic values, continues to expand across energy, healthcare, digital innovation, capacity building and sustainable development.

“We look forward to strengthening India-Guyana ties for the benefit of our peoples,” he said.

In June, Guyana President Irfaan Ali wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest‑serving head of government in the history of India. He emphasised that India has strengthened its global voice and advanced bold developmental strides at home under PM Modi's leadership.

In a post on X, Irfaan Ali stated, "I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on becoming the longest‑serving head of government in the history of the Republic of India. Longevity in office is but one measure of political endurance, but the deeper respect is carved by one’s impact. Under Prime Minister’s Modi’s leadership, India has strengthened its global voice and advanced bold developmental strides at home. Those are commendable achievements."

In response, PM Modi thanked President Irfaan Ali for his warm wishes and looked forward to continuing cooperation between India and Guyana for the benefit of the people of the two nations.

--IANS

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