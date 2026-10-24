October 25, 2026 1:27 AM हिंदी

Indian envoy meets Sri Lanka’s Agriculture minister, inaugurates India-backed Model Village in Galle

Indian envoy meets Sri Lanka’s Agriculture minister, inaugurates India-backed Model Village in Galle

Colombo, Oct 24 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha met the country's Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, K.D. Lal Kantha, for a conversation on politics, agricultural innovation and international geopolitical developments, the Envoy said on Saturday.

"Pleasure to meet K.D. Lal Kantha, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation for a conversation on politics, agricultural innovation and international geopolitical developments," High Commissioner Santosh Jha said on social media platform X.

The Envoy also met the leadership of Sri Lanka's Women's Chamber of Industry and Commerce (WCIC), led by its Chairperson Gayani De Alwis, and described women's entrepreneurship as an essential pillar of economic growth for both countries.

"Delighted to meet the leadership of Women's Chamber of Industry and Commerce, (WCIC) led by its Chairperson Gayani De Alwis. Women entrepreneurship is an essential pillar for economic growth and prosperity for both India and Sri Lanka. Was very happy to hear about WCIC's strong and growing partnerships with India," Jha said in another post.

On Friday, Jha inaugurated 'Didula', the 22nd Model Village built with Indian grant assistance, in Galle district along with Sri Lanka's Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply Sushil Ranasinghe, providing homes to 24 families.

"A new chapter begins for 24 families in Galle today! Inaugurated the 22nd Model Village 'Didula' in Galle district alongside Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply Sushil Ranasinghe. Supported by Indian grant assistance, houses under Model Village Housing Project are being constructed across all 25 districts of Sri Lanka reflecting the strength of India-Sri Lanka friendship in transforming lives at the grassroots level," the Envoy added on X.

The same day, Jha participated in the launch of Project SAMHiTA at Colombo's Gangaramaya Temple, an initiative to digitise 100 ancient palm-leaf manuscripts implemented by the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi, with grant assistance from the Indian government.

"Preserving this invaluable legacy of knowledge and wisdom for future generations reflects the enduring cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Sri Lanka," Jha said.

Earlier this month, Jha handed over a consignment of essential anti-tuberculosis medicines to Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health and Mass Media, Nalinda Jayatissa.

"Standing together in the fight against TB. Pleased to hand over a 3-tonne consignment of essential anti-TB medicines to Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa today. These medicines will support Sri Lanka's TB treatment and control efforts and contribute to strengthening the country's response to tuberculosis," Jha had said on X.

--IANS

ksk/khz

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