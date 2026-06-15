Indian envoy meets 20 rescued crew members of MT Jalveer ahead of their repatriation to India

Muscat, June 15 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, on Monday met 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat before their repatriation to India.

According to the statement released by Indian Embassy in Oman, the Indian crew was safely evacuated in coordination with Omani authorities. The Embassy expressed commitment to extending assistance and support to Indian nationals in distress and ensuring their welfare and safe return home.

In a statement posted on X, Indian Embassy in Oman stated, "Ambassador of India to Oman interacted with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to India and wished them a safe journey home. The crew were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident involving the vessel on 11 June 2026. The Embassy of India remains committed to extending prompt assistance and support to Indian nationals in distress and ensuring their welfare and safe return home."

On June 11, the Indian Embassy Oman had mentioned that efforts were being made to evacuate Indian nationals from MT Jalveer to Shinas Port with the support of the Royal Navy of Oman.

Addressing an Inter-Ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia on June 11, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal said that all 20 Indian seafarers on board MT Jalveer are safe after the vessel came under attack off the Shinas port in Oman.

He said that India remains concerned over repeated disruptions to commercial shipping, while reiterating the importance of secure and uninterrupted navigation through international waters in line with international law.

"Today, we also learned that the commercial vessel MT Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel, came under attack off Shinas port in Oman. The vessel has twenty Indian crew members on board, and all are reportedly safe. Our mission in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the safe evacuation of the Indian crew,” Mangal said.

“The continuing incidents affecting commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate the importance of ensuring the safety and security of seafarers and of maintaining free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in accordance with international law,” he added.

During the same briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi places the highest priority on the safety of Indian seafarers and voiced concern over the repeated attacks on shipping in West Asia. Stressing that incidents are linked to ongoing conflict in the region, he reiterated India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability at the earliest.

"We have seen several incidents involving Indian seafarers in West Asia over the last few days. We attach the highest importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community, and there is no need to re-emphasize this point. Yesterday, we condemned the attack on a ship off the coast of Oman in which, unfortunately, three Indian nationals lost their lives. We had summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires to register a strong protest,” Jaiswal said, speaking at the press briefing.

"The continuing attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and are a direct consequence of the ongoing conflict there. These attacks must cease, and we also call for dialogue and diplomacy to ensure an early return to peace and stability in the region,” he added.

--IANS

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