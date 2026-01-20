Indian envoy, Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture Vice Governor discuss strengthening cooperation

Tokyo, Jan 20 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick held a meeting with Yamanashi Prefecture's Vice Governor Junichi Ishidera on Tuesday, discussing forward cooperation between Yamanashi Prefecture and various Indian states.

"Ambassador Ms. Nagma Mallick met with Vice Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, H.E. Mr. Junichi Ishidera and discussed taking forward cooperation between Yamanashi Prefecture and Indian states," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Mallick visited Yamanashi Hydrogen Company (YHC) and met chairman Yoshihiko Shimizu besides other officials. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Ambassador Ms. Nagma Mallick visited Yamanashi Hydrogen Company (YHC) and toured the plant producing Green Hydrogen using cutting edge technology. She interacted with the Chairman of YHC, Mr Yoshihiko Shimizu and other officials at YHC."

On Monday, Mallick held a meeting with Japan's Minister of Economic Security in Tokyo and discussed various facets of bilateral partnership, including economic security, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cultural connect.

"Ambassador Nagma M Mallick called on Minister Onoda Kimi. They discussed the various facets of India-Japan partnership, including economic security, AI and cultural connect," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

On January 16, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi co-chaired the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi and discussed economic, maritime, supply chain, critical mineral, technology, P2P and multilateral cooperation between both countries.

"Pleased to co-chair the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue alongside FM Toshimitsu Motegi in New Delhi today. Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership is on an upward trajectory and holds immense potential for shaping the world order and de-risking the international economy," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Today’s discussions on deeper economic, maritime, supply chain, critical mineral, technology, P2P and multilateral cooperation were reflective of our shared interests and mutual understanding. Also had a useful exchange of perspectives on Indo-Pacific and regional and global developments," he added.

Toshimitsu Motegi also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that both Japan and India are "natural partners" that share fundamental values ​​and strategic interests. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Motegi's meeting with PM Modi lasted for approximately 50 minutes.

"At the beginning of the meeting, Minister Motegi stated that Japan and India are 'natural partners' that share fundamental values ​​and strategic interests, and that he hopes to work together to realise a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' based on their strong bilateral relationship. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Minister Motegi's visit to India and stated that he hopes to deepen cooperation based on the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership," read a statement issued by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It added that the two sides agreed to further invigorate bilateral exchanges in 2027, the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.

