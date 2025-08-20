Indian envoy has 'productive discussion' with US Congressman on trade, energy security

Washington, Aug 20 (IANS) Continuing with his ongoing engagements with the American leaders, India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra held a meeting with US Representative Pete Sessions, explaining him New Delhi's position regarding recent developments, including trade.

"Engaged in a productive discussion with Representative Pete Sessions, Chairman of Congressional Sub-Committee on Governmental Operations in the US House of Representatives. Briefed him on India's position on recent developments, including trade, and exchanged views on energy security and the growing hydrocarbon partnership between our countries," the Indian diplomat posted on X on Wednesday, India time.

On Tuesday, Kwatra stated that he met US Representative Marc Veasey and briefed him about India's stance on recent developments. During the discussions, the Indian diplomat stressed the importance of "fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade" to further strengthen bilateral ties.

"Had a fruitful discussion with Representative Veasey, Vice Co-Chair of India Caucus in the US House of Representatives. Briefed him on India’s position on recent developments and underlined the importance of fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade to further strengthen our partnership India US," Kwatra posted on X.

Kwatra also spoke to US Representative Michael Baumgartner and briefed him on recent developments in India-US ties and New Delhi's views regarding mutual trade and energy ties.

Sharing insights regarding his meeting with Baumgartner, Kwatra wrote on X, "Had the opportunity to speak with Representative Michael Baumgartner today. Briefed him on recent developments in US-India partnership and India’s perspectives on mutual trade and energy ties. Grateful for his strong support for the relationship."

Kwatra's meetings with the US representatives come at a critical juncture as US President Donald Trump earlier this month announced an additional 25 per cent tariff hike, citing India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil as the primary reason. This comes on top of a previous 25 per cent tariff that came into effect on July 20.

Responding sharply to the US move, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had called the decision "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", stating that India’s energy needs and strategic autonomy must be respected.

