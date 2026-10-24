Indian envoy calls on Antigua and Barbuda PM, discusses ways to enrich bilateral ties

Georgetown, Oct 24 (IANS) India and Antigua and Barbuda have discussed different ways to enrich their bilateral relationship across various domains, the High Commission of India in Guyana said on Saturday.

India’s High Commissioner to Guyana Chinmoy Naik, who is the High Commissioner-designate to Antigua and Barbuda, called on Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who is also the Minister of Finance, Corporate Governance and Public Private Partnership, and Minister of Housing and Works Maria Vanessa Browne. India’s Honorary Consul in Antigua and Barbuda, Vijay Tewani, was also present.

“A courtesy call was made today by HC-desg. Chinmoy Naik, on The Right Honourable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Corporate Governance and Public Private Partnership, and Hon. Maria Vanessa Browne, Minister of Housing and Works, Government of Antigua and Barbuda. Sh. Vijay Tewani, Honorary Consul of India in Antigua and Barbuda, was also present,” the High Commission posted on X.

“During the call on, different ways to enrich the India-Antigua and Barbuda bilateral relationship in various domains were touched upon for further action,” it added.

Earlier this week, Naik presented his credentials as India’s High Commissioner to Guyana to Guyana President Irfaan Ali at an official ceremony in Georgetown.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasised strengthening the multi-dimensional relationship between India and Guyana.

“HC Shri Chinmoy Naik presented his credentials to Honourable President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, today at an official ceremony in Georgetown. During the bilateral interaction, the strengthening multi-dimensional relationship between India and Guyana was emphasised, while the need to tap the vast untapped potential in many fields was also underlined,” the Indian High Commission in Guyana had posted on X.

Both Antigua and Barbuda and Guyana are members of the 15-member CARICOM group of Caribbean countries, which conveyed its decision to support India’s candidature for the UN Security Council (UNSC) term 2028-29 at the India-CARICOM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held on the sidelines of the 81st UNGA in New York in September.

--IANS

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