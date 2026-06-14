Indian Embassy reports incident involving Indian vessel 'Virat 1' off Oman coast

Muscat, June 14 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Oman said on Sunday that it has learnt of an incident involving the Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel 'Virat 1' off the coast of Oman. The vessel is reported to have 14 Indian crew on board.

The Embassy stated that search and rescue efforts are being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in the vicinity of the incident.

In a statement on X, the Indian Embassy in Oman stated, "The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew. Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident."

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks to lodge India's strong protest against the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Gulf of Oman, stressing that Washington's actions are "unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce" in a sensitive region.

"A strong protest was lodged with him regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives," the MEA said in a statement.

"The Ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping. Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time," it added.

The MEA stated that the US Charge d'Affaires was requested to convey India's strong concerns to US authorities and ensure that US forces operating in the region take all necessary measures to stop the loss of civilian life.

This marked the second time that the US official has been summoned by the MEA in recent days over the attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman. Earlier on Wednesday, India had summoned the US Charge d'Affaires to lodge a "strong protest" over recent attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman, including the commercial ship 'Settebello', where three Indian seafarers were killed.

On Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said that all 20 Indian crew members on board 'MT Jalveer' were rescued with the support of Omani authorities.

During the inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia on Thursday, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal said that all 20 Indian seafarers on board 'MT Jalveer' are safe after the vessel came under attack off the Shinas port in Oman.

On Wednesday, an attack was reported on a commercial vessel, 'Settebello', off the coast of Oman. Of the 24 Indian crew members onboard the vessel, 21 were rescued while three others were killed.

The first incident involved 'MT Marivex' on June 8, when a fire erupted aboard the vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers south of the Strait of Hormuz.

--IANS

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