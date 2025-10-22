Indian doctors in Stanford list of world’s top 2 pc scientists a proud moment: Minister

October 22, 2025 11:08 PM हिंदी

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The rising number of Indian doctors in ‘Stanford University 2025 list of world’s top 2 per cent scientist' is a proud moment for the country, said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

Taking to social media platform X, Goyal said the feat reflects the country's growing expertise in medical research.

The list, released recently, includes 14 orthopaedicians, 41 paediatricians and over 6,000 faculty members from across the country’s top-ranked institutes.

"A proud moment for Indian doctors," said Goyal in a post on .

The scientists have been recognised "for their pioneering research, clinical achievements transformational impact in the field", the Minister said.

"This distinction stands as a testament to India’s growing expertise in medical research and the unwavering commitment of its scientific community to innovation and global excellence," he added.

Goyal also mentioned "Dr. Arun Mullaji, a dear friend and renowned orthopaedician".

A whopping 6,239 Indian faculty featured in the list under the single-year category. In 2024 alone, 3,372 were acknowledged in the career-long category in the report.

Among those featured in the global list for the single-year ranking, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) contributed the largest share with 755 researchers, followed by over 330 from the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and 117 from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

A total of 80 researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), with a significant 56 hailing from AIIMS New Delhi, earned a place in the prestigious list.

Stanford University's 2025 database of the top-cited scientists provides standardised information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator (c-score).

The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a 2 per cent or above percentile rank in the sub-field.

