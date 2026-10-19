Indian diplomat, Madinah's Deputy Governor discuss strengthening India-Saudi Arabia ties

Riyadh, Oct 19 (IANS) India's Consul General in Jeddah, Fahad Suri, held a meeting with Madinah's Deputy Governor Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Monday with discussions focused on strengthening ties between India and Saudi Arabia, matters related to the Indian community and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Indian Consulate General in Jeddah wrote on X: "Consul General Shri Fahad Suri called on HRH Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Madinah Region. Discussions focused on strengthening India-Saudi Arabia ties, matters relating to the Indian community and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest."

Last week, India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, met Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi and discussed matters of mutual interest.

"Ambassador Mr. Vipul met with H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs Deputyship at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today. They discussed matters of mutual interest, with focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation," the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated on X.

On October 8, Suri met Director General, Ministry of Sport, Makkah Region, Abdulaziz bin Aboud, with discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in sports, promoting youth and community engagement and exploring opportunities for joint sporting and fitness initiatives in the West region of Saudi Arabia, according to the India's Consulate General in Jeddah statement.

Earlier on October 4, Vipul met Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulfattah bin Suleiman Al-Mashat, and reviewed preparations for Haj 2027, besides inspecting the Haj Terminal at Jeddah Airport and the Haramain High Speed Railway Station, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said on Sunday.

"Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia H.E. Shri Vipul, accompanied by Consul General Shri Fahad Suri and Consul (Haj) Ms. Sadaf Choudhary, met H.E. Dr. Abdulfattah bin Suleiman Al-Mashat, Vice Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and other senior officials of the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry, on 04 October 2026," the Consulate posted on X.

"The two sides comprehensively reviewed preparations for Haj 2027 and discussed continued close coordination between the Indian Haj Mission and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia, for the forthcoming Haj 2027," it added.

The Ambassador, accompanied by the Consul General and the Consul (Haj), also visited the Haj Terminal at Jeddah Airport and the Haramain High Speed Railway Station, the Consulate said in a separate post.

"With over 100,000 Indian pilgrims travelling through the Haj Committee of India route, the Haj Terminal and Haramain train services constitute critical operational nodes in their arrival and onward movement during Haj," it stated.

"During the visit, the Ambassador reviewed the facilities, infrastructure and operational arrangements at both locations and interacted with concerned officials on preparations for the forthcoming Haj," the Consulate added.

--IANS

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