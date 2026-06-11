June 11, 2026 3:09 AM हिंदी

Indian delegation brings back holy relics of Lord Buddha's disciples from Mongolia

Indian delegation brings back holy relics of Lord Buddha's disciples from Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar, June 10 (IANS) An Indian delegation led by Ladakh Lt. Governor Vinai Saxena departed from the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on Wednesday aboard a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight to India, carrying back the holy relics of Lord Buddha’s two chief disciples, Arahant Sariputra and Arahant Maudgalyayana.

“On 10 June 2026, the Indian delegation to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, led by Lt. Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, which came to take back to India the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha‘s two chief disciples, Arahant Sariputra and Arahant Maudgalyayana, from Mongolia for exposition at the Gandantegchinlen Monastery, departed on a special Indian Air Force flight to India,” the Indian Embassy posted on X.

According to the Indian mission, the holy relics of Arahant Sariputra and Arahant Maudgalyayana were on public display at the Gandan Monastery in Ulaanbaatar from May 31 to June 9.

“During the exposition, around 100,000 Mongolian citizens paid their tributes to the Holy Relics. His Eminence Ven. Khamba Nomun Khan Geshe Lharampa D. Javzandorj of the Gandantegchinlen Monastery conveyed his thanks to the delegation and government of India for sending the Holy Relics. Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India, gifted a Mongolian plant sapling to the Hon’ble Lt. Governor at the airport," it added.

The delegation thanked the Indian Embassy, Gandantegchinlen Monastery, and the Government of Mongolia for all the support.

Saxena-led delegation arrived in Ulaanbaatar on Monday to bring back the holy relics to India.

“On 08 June 2026, the Indian delegation led by the Hon'ble Lt. Governor of Ladakh, Mr. Vinai Saxena, arrived at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, by a special Indian Air Force flight to take back to India the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha‘s two chief disciples, Arahant Sariputra and Arahant Maudgalyayana,” the Indian Embassy in Mongolia posted on X.

The visiting delegation was received at the airport by Tserennadmid. Byambadoo, Governor of Arkhangai Province of Mongolia; Indian Ambassador Atul Malhari Gotsurve; and senior monks from the Gandan Monastery.

The relics were brought to Mongolia from India for a 10-day exposition at the Gandantegchinlen Monastery from May 31 to June 9.

--IANS

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