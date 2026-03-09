Indian contingent arrives in Seychelles for joint military exercise ‘LAMITIYE-2026’

Victoria, March 9 (IANS) An Indian Armed Forces contingent has reached Seychelles to participate in the 11th edition of the joint military exercise “Exercise LAMITIYE-2026” with the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF).

The Exercise LAMITIYE-2026 is scheduled to be held from March 9 to 20 at the Seychelles Defence Academy.

‘LAMITIYE’, which means ‘friendship’ in the Creole language, is a biennial training exercise conducted in Seychelles since 2001, aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the two nations.

This year’s edition marks a significant milestone as it features participation from all three services of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Indian contingent includes personnel from the Assam Regiment, along with representation from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. The Indian Navy has deployed INS Trikand, while the Air Force is participating with a C-130 aircraft, officials said in a statement.

The exercise will focus on enhancing synergy in sub-conventional operations in a semi-urban environment and improving cooperation and interoperability between the two forces during peacekeeping operations. It will also provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange skills, operational experiences and best practices while strengthening bilateral military relations, they added.

During the 12-day exercise, troops from both countries will jointly train, plan, and execute a range of tactical drills aimed at neutralising potential threats in semi-urban settings. The exercise will also showcase the use of new-generation equipment and technology.

The training programme will include field training exercises, combat discussions, case studies, lectures and demonstrations, culminating in a two-day validation exercise.

Officials said the joint exercise is expected to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen operational coordination between the armed forces of India and Seychelles.

Meanwhile, earlier on February 19, the Indian Navy held a series of high-level bilateral interactions with naval leaders from Seychelles on the sidelines of the International Fleet Review 2026 held in Visakhapatnam.

Western Naval Command’s Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, met Seychelles Defence Forces chief Major General Michael Rosette to discuss ongoing maritime cooperation, including regular port calls by Indian naval ships, training collaboration and hydrographic cooperation under India’s SAGAR initiative.

