March 09, 2026 2:33 PM हिंदी

Indian contingent arrives in Seychelles for joint military exercise ‘LAMITIYE-2026’

Indian contingent arrives in Seychelles for joint military exercise ‘LAMITIYE-2026’

Victoria, March 9 (IANS) An Indian Armed Forces contingent has reached Seychelles to participate in the 11th edition of the joint military exercise “Exercise LAMITIYE-2026” with the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF).

The Exercise LAMITIYE-2026 is scheduled to be held from March 9 to 20 at the Seychelles Defence Academy.

‘LAMITIYE’, which means ‘friendship’ in the Creole language, is a biennial training exercise conducted in Seychelles since 2001, aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the two nations.

This year’s edition marks a significant milestone as it features participation from all three services of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Indian contingent includes personnel from the Assam Regiment, along with representation from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. The Indian Navy has deployed INS Trikand, while the Air Force is participating with a C-130 aircraft, officials said in a statement.

The exercise will focus on enhancing synergy in sub-conventional operations in a semi-urban environment and improving cooperation and interoperability between the two forces during peacekeeping operations. It will also provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange skills, operational experiences and best practices while strengthening bilateral military relations, they added.

During the 12-day exercise, troops from both countries will jointly train, plan, and execute a range of tactical drills aimed at neutralising potential threats in semi-urban settings. The exercise will also showcase the use of new-generation equipment and technology.

The training programme will include field training exercises, combat discussions, case studies, lectures and demonstrations, culminating in a two-day validation exercise.

Officials said the joint exercise is expected to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen operational coordination between the armed forces of India and Seychelles.

Meanwhile, earlier on February 19, the Indian Navy held a series of high-level bilateral interactions with naval leaders from Seychelles on the sidelines of the International Fleet Review 2026 held in Visakhapatnam.

Western Naval Command’s Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, met Seychelles Defence Forces chief Major General Michael Rosette to discuss ongoing maritime cooperation, including regular port calls by Indian naval ships, training collaboration and hydrographic cooperation under India’s SAGAR initiative.

--IANS

sn/sd

LATEST NEWS

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’s Amandeep Sidhu credits her mother for the person she is today

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’s Amandeep Sidhu credits her mother for the person she is today

Seven Baloch civilians extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces: Human rights body

Seven Baloch civilians extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces: Human rights body

Khushbu tells husband Sundar C: We never gave up on each other! (Photo Credit: Khushbu/Instagram)

Khushbu tells husband Sundar C: We never gave up on each other!

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram radiate warmth, glow in maternity pictures as they prepare to welcome 1st child

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram radiate warmth, glow in maternity pictures as they prepare to welcome 1st child

T20 WC: ‘India’s triumph a moment of great joy, no amount of praise would be enough,’ says BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

T20 WC: ‘India’s triumph a moment of great joy, no amount of praise would be enough,’ says BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

T20 WC: 'He told me to be ready before Zimbabwe game…' Samson reveals Gambhir’s words that ignited his comeback

T20 WC: 'He told me to be ready before Zimbabwe game…' Samson reveals Gambhir’s words that ignited his comeback

Canada-India agri-tech partnerships gaining strategic importance for food security

Canada-India agri-tech partnerships gaining strategic importance for food security

Snehlata Vasaikar says new show ‘Vashikaranam’ will ‘explore the many shades of a woman’s life’

Snehlata Vasaikar says new show ‘Vashikaranam’ will ‘explore the many shades of a woman’s life’

Posters appear in Patna demanding Chirag Paswan be made next Chief Minister of Bihar

Posters appear in Patna demanding Chirag Paswan be made next Chief Minister of Bihar

Over 3.07 crore women-led enterprises registered on Udyam till Feb 2026: Govt

Over 3.07 crore women-led enterprises registered on Udyam till Feb 2026: Govt