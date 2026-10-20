Indian Coast Guard Ship Shaunak strengthens cooperation with Indonesia

Jakarta, Oct 20 (IANS) Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Shaunak was on a goodwill visit to Jakarta from October 17-19, strengthening cooperation between India and Indonesia, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) stated on Tuesday. ICGS Shaunak's port call to Jakarta included productive professional interactions and mutual exchanges aimed at bolstering bilateral maritime cooperation and enhancing regional maritime security.

"Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Shaunak undertook a goodwill visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, from 17–19 Oct 2026, reinforcing the strong maritime friendship between India and Indonesia. During the visit, Commanding Officer ICGS Shaunak called on the Ambassador of India to Indonesia and the Chief of Indonesia Coast Guard. The port call featured productive professional interactions and mutual exchanges aimed at bolstering bilateral maritime cooperation and enhancing regional maritime security," the ICG posted on X.

Commanding Officer of ICGS Shaunak and Defence Attache called on the Head of Bakamla and discussed augmenting bilateral Coast Guard cooperation, a statement released by the Indian Embassy in Indonesia said on Tuesday.

"Indian Coast Guard and Bakamla just renewed MoU for Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation, during State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indonesia from 06-08 Jul 2026; signifying importance the two maritime neighbours give to regional maritime safety and security," the Embassy stated.

Upon arrival in Indonesia's Jakarta, ICGS Shaunak was warmly received by Bakamla officials.

"ICGS Shaunak strengthens Bilateral Coast Guard cooperation with Indonesia. In a significant demonstration of India's commitment to addressing regional maritime safety and augmenting partnerships, ICGS Shaunak visited Jakarta, Indonesia from 17-19 Oct 2026. The ship was warmly received by Bakamla officials," the Indian Embassy in Indonesia posted on X.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and said that the two sides will keep strengthening partnership across various sectors.

“Lovely catching up with President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the BRICS Delhi Summit. His warmth, positivity and spirit of optimism are always endearing. India and Indonesia will keep strengthening their partnership across a wide range of sectors,” PM Modi posted on X.

During his visit to New Delhi, President Subianto attended the BRICS Summit hosted under India's chairship and participated in a joint tree plantation initiative. He also attended the gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for the visiting leaders at the Bharat Mandapam.

--IANS

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