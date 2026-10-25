October 25, 2026 6:13 PM हिंदी

Indian Army contingent departs for Indonesia to participate in Exercise Garuda Shakti

Indian Army contingent departs for Indonesia to participate in Exercise Garuda Shakti

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Indian Army contingent, comprising Special Forces personnel, departed on Sunday for Indonesia's Banyuwangi to participate in the 12th edition of 'Exercise Garuda Shakti'.

The exercise will enhance interoperability between the armies of two nations through the exchange of tactics, techniques, and procedures for special operations in jungle terrain under counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism scenarios, according to an Indian Army statement.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information said: "The Indian Army contingent comprising of Special Forces personnel, departed for Banyuwangi, Indonesia, to participate in the 12th edition of Exercise Garuda Shakti. The bilateral exercise will enhance interoperability through the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures for special operations in jungle terrain under counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism scenarios."

Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Shaunak was on a goodwill visit to Jakarta from October 17-19, strengthening cooperation between India and Indonesia, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) stated. Its port call to Jakarta included productive professional interactions and mutual exchanges aimed at bolstering bilateral maritime cooperation and enhancing regional maritime security.

"Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Shaunak undertook a goodwill visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, from 17–19 Oct 2026, reinforcing the strong maritime friendship between India and Indonesia. During the visit, Commanding Officer ICGS Shaunak called on the Ambassador of India to Indonesia and the Chief of Indonesia Coast Guard. The port call featured productive professional interactions and mutual exchanges aimed at bolstering bilateral maritime cooperation and enhancing regional maritime security," the ICG posted on X.

Commanding Officer of ICGS Shaunak and Defence Attache called on the Head of Bakamla and discussed augmenting bilateral Coast Guard cooperation, according to a statement released by the Indian Embassy in Indonesia.

"Indian Coast Guard and Bakamla just renewed MoU for Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation, during State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indonesia from 06-08 Jul 2026; signifying importance the two maritime neighbours give to regional maritime safety and security," the Embassy stated on X.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and said that the two sides will keep strengthening partnership across various sectors.

During his visit to New Delhi, President Subianto attended the BRICS Summit hosted under India's chairship and participated in a joint tree plantation initiative. He also attended the gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for the visiting leaders at the Bharat Mandapam.

--IANS

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