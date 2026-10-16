Indian and South Korean coast guards identify future areas of engagement

Seoul, Oct 16 (IANS) The coast guards of India and South Korea discussed their ongoing bilateral cooperation and identified future areas of engagement at the 14th High Level Meeting, hosted by the Korea Coast Guard from October 14 to 16, the Indian Embassy in Seoul said on Friday.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) delegation, led by Inspector General T Sashi Kumar, co-chaired the meeting. The head of the delegation also met India’s Ambassador to South Korea, Gourangalal Das, on Friday.

“The Indian Coast Guard delegation led by Inspector General T. Sashi Kumar, TM co-chaired the 14th High Level Meeting hosted by Korea Coast Guard from 14-16 Oct 26. Both sides discussed the ongoing bilateral cooperation between ICG and KCG and identified future areas of engagement,” the Embassy posted on X.

“The Head of Delegation met the Ambassador today, and discussed on the contours of our ongoing cooperation,” it added.

The meeting came a day after India and South Korea explored areas of cooperation in environment and energy transition, including nuclear energy, green hydrogen and renewable energy.

Ambassador Das met Kim Jung-ho, Chairman of the Environment, Climate, Energy and Labour Committee of the National Assembly, on Thursday.

“Ambassador met Chairman of the Environment, Climate, Energy and Labour Committee of the National Assembly, Kim Jung-ho and explored areas of cooperation between India and the ROK in the domain of environment, energy transition including nuclear energy, green hydrogen and renewable energy,” the Embassy had posted on X.

The Indian envoy has held a series of meetings with South Korean lawmakers in recent weeks.

Ambassador Das held a meeting with members of the South Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly on September 15, with discussions held on ways to further strengthen parliamentary, cultural and people-to-people ties.

On September 3, Gourangalal Das met the Chairperson of the Trade, Industry, Energy, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Startups Committee, Kim Seong-won, and discussed strengthening economic and commercial relations, supply chain cooperation, clean energy and promoting SMEs and startups of both nations.

--IANS

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