October 18, 2026 11:40 AM हिंदी

Indian-American lawmakers lead Congress backlash over Trump’s Graham Act waiver

Indian-American lawmakers lead Congress backlash over Trump’s Graham Act waiver

Washington, Oct 18 (IANS) Indian-American lawmakers were among the sharpest voices in a widening backlash in the US Congress against President Donald Trump’s waiver of the tariffs and sanctions in a new law targeting buyers of Russian oil, with a senior Republican senator joining Democrats in condemning the move.

“Trump’s decision to waive new sanctions on Russia should leave no doubt: that is exactly what is happening,” Congressman Ami Bera, a California Democrat, said on X, after being asked whether the administration was abandoning Ukraine.

“My Republican colleagues pushed hard to pass the Lindsey Graham Russia sanctions bill before we left town. They ought to be standing up and screaming at the top of their lungs that we don’t side with Russia,” he said.

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, a Virginia Democrat, said: “Trump is doing exactly what we warned: undermining Congress’ authority, abandoning Ukraine, and letting Putin off the hook.”

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas, a founder of the Senate India Caucus, shared a New York Times report on the order with a one-line comment: “Lindsey would be appalled.”

Graham, the South Carolina Republican after whom the law is named, died in July.

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin said: “President Trump has once again opted for capitulation to the Kremlin. Lindsey Graham, John McCain, and Ronald Reagan must be turning in their graves.”

Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Trump “has had the power to sanction Russia for years. What he lacks is the will.”

“After weeks of pro-Putin policy and this shameful waiver, he deserves a different honor: the Neville Chamberlain Appeasement Award,” Meeks said in a statement posted by the committee’s Democrats.

Congressman Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, asked: “What did Putin promise Trump in exchange? That he’d try to influence US elections—again?”

“Immoral imports from Russia won’t help—but will make it harder to roll back Russian aggression,” he said.

Not all the reaction was critical. The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), a US-based group, thanked Trump “for a pragmatic pause” on oil import tariffs under the Graham Act as diesel and energy prices rise amid the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

“With winter approaching, affordable energy & diplomacy must remain priorities,” it said.

Trump’s executive order, signed on October 16, put the law’s duties of up to 100 per cent on the biggest buyers of Russian oil and gas into effect and waived them in the same order, sparing countries such as India, among the largest buyers of Russian crude.

The order comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio heads to India for talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Mumbai on October 20.

--IANS

lkj/rs

LATEST NEWS

'Both teams played best cricket they could, 2-2 result fitting': Nayar

'Both teams played best cricket, 2-2 result fitting': Nayar

Haryana Hurricanes, Ayodhya Garjan book semi-final spots in VCL

Haryana Hurricanes, Ayodhya Garjan book semi-final spots in VCL

Gurmeet Choudhary shares why ‘Tum Mere Ho’ brings romance and music back to Bollywood

Gurmeet Choudhary shares why ‘Tum Mere Ho’ brings romance and music back to Bollywood

Jackie Shroff celebrates 30 years of Dev Anand’s ‘Return of Jewel Thief’, 41 years of 'Teri Meherbaniya'

Jackie Shroff celebrates 30 years of Dev Anand’s ‘Return of Jewel Thief’, 41 years of 'Teri Meherbaniya'

Mumbai-raised Engineer Azad Madni wins John Fritz Medal

Mumbai-raised Engineer Azad Madni wins John Fritz Medal

Indian-American lawmakers lead Congress backlash over Trump’s Graham Act waiver

Indian-American lawmakers lead Congress backlash over Trump’s Graham Act waiver

Himesh Reshammiya: Being a judge is not just about recognising a good voice

Himesh Reshammiya: Being a judge is not just about recognising a good voice

U23 Wrestling Worlds: Jaskaran, Chandermohan to play for bronze

U23 Wrestling Worlds: Jaskaran, Chandermohan to play for bronze

‘The swagger is back’: Sammy sees WI take ‘massive step’ after India T20I series

‘The swagger is back’: Sammy sees WI take ‘massive step’ after India T20I series

FM Sitharaman meets survivors of 2018 Tham Luang cave incident in Bangkok

FM Sitharaman meets survivors of 2018 Tham Luang cave incident in Bangkok