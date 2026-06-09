June 09, 2026 2:39 AM हिंदी

Indian Ambassador visits Indians injured in Kuwait Airport attack

Indian Ambassador visits Indians injured in Kuwait Airport attack

Kuwait City, June 8 (IANS) The Indian Ambassador to Kuwait on Monday visited the Indian nationals at the hospital who were injured during the attack on Kuwait International Airport.

“Ambassador Paramita Tripathi visited the Indian nationals, who were injured during the attack on Kuwait International Airport on 3 June 2026, at Jaber Hospital today,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait wrote on X.

According to the embassy, out of the 13 Indian nationals admitted to various hospitals, all have been discharged except four who are still receiving treatment.

The embassy said the Ambassador enquired about their well-being and assured them of the mission’s full support and assistance. It added that the Embassy is maintaining close contact and coordination with the hospital and the families of those injured.

Dozens of people were injured, many of them critically, when drones and missiles targeted the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport.

On June 3, the Embassy of India in Kuwait confirmed the death of an Indian national in the attack carried out at Kuwait International Airport.

The embassy expressed its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of the Indian national due to the attack. It said it is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the family, as well as those injured in the incident.

In a statement, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned and denounced “in the strongest terms” the “brutal and ongoing Iranian attacks” using ballistic missiles and drones. It said the strikes once again targeted civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport, resulting in the death of one individual, injuries to others, and damage to vital facilities, including diplomatic missions.

--IANS

ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Paul Rudd calls New York, the ‘greatest city in the world’

Paul Rudd calls New York, the ‘greatest city in the world’

Vintage Ellyse guides Australia to warm-up win over England in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 played at Cardiff on Monday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's T20 World Cup: Vintage Perry guides Australia to warm-up win over England

Denmark star Christian Eriksen says he is fine after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match against Ukraine in Odense, Denmark, on Monday. Photo credit: @Christen Eriksen

Danish star Eriksen says he is fine after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match

Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime return to grass in ATP Tour events at Stuttgart and 's-Hertogenbosch. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Shelton, Auger-Aliassime, Fritz return to grass in Stuttgart & 's-Hertogenbosch

All-rounders Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal impress as Rarh Tigers, Siliguri Strikers win in Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: CAB

Bengal T20 League: All-rounders Shahbaz, Karan impress as Rarh Tigers, Siliguri Strikers win (Ld)

UN honors 136 personnel who died in line of duty in 2025 (File Image)

UN honors 136 personnel who died in line of duty in 2025

Dhanush says 'thank you for inspiring millions' after witnessing Rafael Nadal's documentary 'Rafa'

Dhanush says 'thank you for inspiring millions' after witnessing Rafael Nadal's documentary 'Rafa'

7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

Spain coach Sonia Bermudez is happy as a win in Iceland will book their ticket to Women's World Cup

Spain coach Bermudez is happy as a win in Iceland will book their ticket to Women's World Cup

MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Goswami's century powers Bundelkhand Bulls to thrilling win, Chambal Ghariyals hold nerves to continue winning streak

MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Goswami's century powers Bundelkhand Bulls to thrilling win, Chambal Ghariyals hold nerves to continue winning streak