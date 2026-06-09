Indian Ambassador visits Indians injured in Kuwait Airport attack

Kuwait City, June 8 (IANS) The Indian Ambassador to Kuwait on Monday visited the Indian nationals at the hospital who were injured during the attack on Kuwait International Airport.

“Ambassador Paramita Tripathi visited the Indian nationals, who were injured during the attack on Kuwait International Airport on 3 June 2026, at Jaber Hospital today,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait wrote on X.

According to the embassy, out of the 13 Indian nationals admitted to various hospitals, all have been discharged except four who are still receiving treatment.

The embassy said the Ambassador enquired about their well-being and assured them of the mission’s full support and assistance. It added that the Embassy is maintaining close contact and coordination with the hospital and the families of those injured.

Dozens of people were injured, many of them critically, when drones and missiles targeted the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport.

On June 3, the Embassy of India in Kuwait confirmed the death of an Indian national in the attack carried out at Kuwait International Airport.

The embassy expressed its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of the Indian national due to the attack. It said it is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the family, as well as those injured in the incident.

In a statement, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned and denounced “in the strongest terms” the “brutal and ongoing Iranian attacks” using ballistic missiles and drones. It said the strikes once again targeted civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport, resulting in the death of one individual, injuries to others, and damage to vital facilities, including diplomatic missions.

--IANS

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