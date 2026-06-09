June 09, 2026 2:39 AM हिंदी

Indian Ambassador reviews bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s minister

Indian Ambassador reviews bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s Minister

Riyadh, June 8 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia on Monday reviewed bilateral cooperation and coordination at various international fora with the country's Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs.

“Ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan had a cordial meeting with Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs Deputyship H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi,” stated the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia on X.

“They reviewed bilateral cooperation and coordination at various international fora and discussed other issues of mutual interest,” it added.

"His Excellency the Undersecretary for Multilateral International Affairs and Supervisor General of the Ministry's Agency for Economic and Development Affairs, Dr.Abdulrahman_Al-Rasi, receives His Excellency the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Kingdom, Dr. Sohail Ejaz Khan, and they review the bilateral relations between the two countries, and discuss topics of common interest," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia wrote on X.

Ambassador Khan, who has been serving as India's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is set to complete his tenure shortly. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Vipul, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) 1998 batch officer, presently Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I am deeply honoured for the opportunity given by Government of India to serve our great nation in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Look forward to contributing to making our bilateral relations even stronger, following my colleague and friend Amb Suhel Ajaz Khan,” Ambassador Vipul wrote on X ahead of his new appointment.

“Warmly welcome the appointment of my good friend Vipul, as next Amb to KSA. Confident that he will take India-Saudi Arabia relations to newer heights. For me, it has been a great honour to contribute to strengthening our bilateral partnership across all domains & serving our community,” Ambassador Khan wrote on X.

Khan arrived in Riyadh on January 15, 2023 and assumed charge as the Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia on January 16, 2023.

According to MEA, he was also concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Yemen, with residence in Riyadh in July 2024.

--IANS

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