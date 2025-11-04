Indian Ambassador meets US Senator to discuss cooperation in technology, innovation

Washington, Nov 4 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, met with Republican Senator Mike Rounds to discuss cooperation between India and the United States in technology, innovation, and trade.

In a post on X on Monday, Ambassador Kwatra described the meeting as “productive.”

“Useful exchange on enhancing cooperation in technology and innovation between India and the US, and developing a roadmap for productive exchanges in the domain of Artificial Intelligence. Also apprised him of our current bilateral engagement on trade and increasing hydrocarbons purchases from the US by India,” Kwatra added.

Energy cooperation has become a major component of the India-US partnership, with India now accelerating purchases of American crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

Senator Rounds, a Republican representing South Dakota, serves as Chairperson of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and is co-chair of the Senate Artificial Intelligence Caucus. He has been involved in legislative initiatives aimed at promoting innovation and strengthening US leadership in emerging technologies.

Ambassador Kwatra’s meeting with Rounds is part of a series of his ongoing engagements with US lawmakers and officials to deepen cooperation across high-technology sectors. In recent months, the Indian Ambassador has held several interactions focused on strengthening partnerships in innovation, trade, and clean energy.

Last month, he attended multiple Diwali events in Washington, including at the World Bank and other think tanks.

On October 24, the Indian Ambassador took part in Diwali celebrations organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, a think tank. Ricky Gill, the Special Assistant to President Donald Trump and the White House National Security Council Senior Director for South and Central Asia, also attended the event.

“Delighted to join the Diwali Reception hosted by @USIPForum to celebrate the festive seasons with friends of India from different sectors, including the US Government, Business, Think-Tanks and media,” Kwatra posted on X.

Last month, the Indian Ambassador attended a special Diwali event at the White House where President Donald Trump extended his “warmest wishes to the people of India.”

Trump lit the diya in the Oval Office, calling it “a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness.”

The Indian Ambassador thanked President Trump for opening up the White House to mark the festival of Diwali.

“You are showcasing the strength of diversity through this celebration. So, it's truly a great honour. On behalf of my Prime Minister and my own behalf, I wish you and your loved ones a very, very happy Diwali greetings, particularly to over 5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the US,” he noted.

--IANS

scor/rs