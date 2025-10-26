Indian Ambassador to US extends Diwali greetings to citizens, diaspora (IANS Exclusive)

Washington, Oct 26 (IANS) Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, spoke exclusively to IANS, extending Diwali wishes to Indian citizens and members of the diaspora community.

He made the remarks on Saturday during a special Diwali celebration hosted at his residence for members of the Indian diaspora in Washington, DC.

"It gives me great pleasure, on my behalf and on my Embassy's behalf, to wish everybody a very, very warm, healthy, prosperous Diwali. At the onset of festive season, it's a great time of the year and should bring the best of blessings, health, prosperity to you and your family members and your loved ones," he told IANS.

Earlier, Ambassador Kwatra addressed the diaspora members and praised the community's positive role in strengthening the India-US relationship.

On Thursday, Ambassador Kwatra took part in Diwali celebrations at the World Bank, accompanied by members of the Indian community in Washington, DC.

He posted on X, "Celebrated Diwali with friends of India at the World Bank. It is always a delight to join in celebrations with the strong community of Indian and Indian origin diaspora who work at the World Bank and IMF."

The special gathering was also attended by World Bank President Ajay Banga and other leading members of the diaspora.

On Tuesday, Ambassador Kwatra attended a special Diwali event at the White House where US President Donald Trump extended his "warmest wishes to the people of India".

Trump lit the diya in the Oval Office, calling it "a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness".

The Indian Ambassador thanked President Trump for opening up the White House to mark the festival of Diwali.

"You are showcasing the strength of diversity through this celebration. So, it's truly a great honour. On behalf of my Prime Minister and my own behalf, wish you and your loved ones a very, very happy Diwali greetings, particularly to over five million-strong Indian diaspora in the US and I close by making a wish, which is only we do for Diwali. We wish that the light of Diwali continues to shine on your success and on the strength of India," he noted.

The White House event was also attended by the new US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Leading business leaders from the Indian diaspora were also part of the celebrations.

Ambassador Kwatra later posted on X, "Deeply honoured to join President Donald J. Trump at the White House today to celebrate Diwali. Wished him on behalf of Prime Minister @narendramodi a Happy Diwali and thanked him for this beautiful gesture."

--IANS

scor/khz