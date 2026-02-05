India women rally behind the men’s team ahead of T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) As the Indian men’s cricket team gears up for the T20 World Cup 2026, the support from their female counterparts is pouring in. Members of the Indian women’s team, who made history by clinching the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025, have sent heartfelt messages to the men’s team, wishing them all the best as they look to defend their title in the upcoming tournament.

With the Indian men's team entering the tournament as the defending champions, having won the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa in a thrilling final, the encouragement from their female counterparts serves as a reminder of the unity and camaraderie within Indian cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women’s captain, led the charge by sending a powerful message of support. “Wishing Team India all the best for T20 World Cup. Play with full of your heart, enjoy, and we all know you are going to win this. Wishing all the luck,” she said, exuding confidence in the team’s abilities.

Smriti Mandhana, one of the brightest stars in women’s cricket and the vice-captain of her team, also shared her best wishes and said, “Wishing the best for the Indian Team, looking really good, we all are looking forward to another cup. But no pressure, and hopefully we can play some good cricket,” she stated, acknowledging the high expectations surrounding the men’s team.

Deepti Sharma, who played a crucial role in India’s ODI World Cup victory and was named Player of the Series, expressed excitement about the upcoming event in India, adding a touch of emotional significance to her message. “Wishing all the very best, this is going to happen in India and it will be very special. Go get the cup home,” the all-rounder said, highlighting the pride and passion that accompany a home World Cup.

Richa Ghosh, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter for India, also sent her best wishes to the men’s team, recognising the significance of the World Cup for both teams. “Wishing you all the very best for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, good luck guys,” she expressed, sending her encouragement ahead of what promises to be an exciting tournament.

The Indian women’s team, which made history by winning the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time since the tournament’s inception, has shown that the spirit of Indian cricket is united, regardless of format or gender.

While the Men in Blue gear up to kick off their campaign against the USA on Saturday, members of the women’s team are preparing for their multi-format tour of Australia, starting on February 15.

The Women in Blue will begin their tour with a three-game T20I series, followed by as many ODIs and a one-off Test.

