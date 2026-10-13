India will lead in how AI is diffused, delivered: Nandan Nilekani

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Nandan Nilekani -- Infosys co-founder and chairman of High-Powered Task Force on Examination Reforms for NTA -- on Tuesday said India will be a leader in how AI is diffused and delivered to people on a large scale.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum here, Nilekani said everyone is saying AI is GPT, but no one can control GPTs.

He further noted that AI will not be a winner take all, but there will be a huge number of players, he said.

You cannot bottle this technology, a lot more chips will come and this is not a winner take all technology, Nilekani said.

Our experience on build out large-scale technologies will help in AI as well, he added.

Requirement for companies like Infosys is increasing and more work is going to come our way, Nilekani said, adding that predicting doom for such companies is just disaster marketing.

Earlier in the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has chosen the path of empowering humanity.

"We supplied vaccines to more than 100 countries. Our manufacturing capabilities also became a means of support for other countries," he added.

The Prime Minister further noted let me give you another interesting example. A few months ago, India hosted the AI Impact Summit, which Bloomberg has also praised highly. At the summit, along with discussing the use of AI for humanity, we also discussed how animals could benefit from AI.

According to him, opportunities for innovation are reaching more people. New talent is emerging, and new solutions are being developed.

“After 2014, when a new government was formed in India and we got the opportunity to serve, India focused on making mobile data affordable. As a result, today, a student in a small town can access digital learning. A small shopkeeper in a village can reach new customers. A young person can enrol in new online courses,” PM Modi said.

--IANS

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