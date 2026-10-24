India, Uzbekistan discuss strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) India and Uzbekistan discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including counter-terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

The meeting was held in New Delhi between MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and Uzbekistan's Co-Chair of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, Pirimkulov Gulomjon Shodmonkulovich.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George received Mr Pirimkulov Gulomjon Shodmonkulovich, Head of Department for Cooperation with South Asian, Near, Middle Eastern and African Countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Co-Chair of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism."

"They discussed India-Uzbekistan cooperation in counter-terrorism and other issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation," the Ministry added.

Additionally, the 10th Meeting of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held on October 22 in New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by MEA Additional Secretary (Counter Terrorism) Suhel Ajaz Khan and Pirimkulov Gulomjon Shodmonkulovich.

"The two sides discussed the threats posed by terrorist groups globally and in their respective regions. Both sides exchanged views on current and emerging challenges to counter-terrorism, including countering extremism and radicalisation, combating financing of terrorism, preventing use of technology for terrorist purposes, and the nexus between transnational organised crime and terrorism," the MEA said in a statement.

The Ministry mentioned that both sides agreed to cooperate in addressing the threats and challenges to national and regional security, and further strengthen the framework of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism.

"The two sides also deliberated on the measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the sphere of counter terrorism through information sharing, capacity building and sharing of best practices. They discussed the prospects of developing cooperation in the fight against terrorism between the relevant agencies of India and Uzbekistan. Both sides reaffirmed commitment to strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora including the UN, SCO-RATS and EAG," the statement read.

On October 4, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant met Uzbekistan Supreme Court's Chairperson Robakhon Makhmudova and discussed bilateral judicial cooperation.

"Hon'ble CJI Justice Shri Surya Kant held a bilateral meeting with Justice Robakhon Makhmudova, Chairperson of the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan and discussed judicial cooperation between India and Uzbekistan. The efficient use of AI and digital technology in the judicial system was also discussed," the Embassy of India in Tashkent stated on X.

The CJI also participated in the 7th Congress of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts (AACC) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

Earlier in May this year, the 17th round of India-Uzbekistan Foreign Office Consultations was held in New Delhi.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sibi George and Uzbekistan's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhromjon Aloev.

The MEA said that during the consultations, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations with a focus on trade and investment, tourism, technology, innovation, energy, cooperation in educational and cultural fields and other consular issues. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

--IANS

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