India-US tri-service Exercise 'Tiger Triumph' concludes in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, Nov 6 (IANS) The fifth edition of the bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) amphibious Exercise Tiger Triumph 2026 between India and the United States concluded in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Navy said on Friday.

According to the Indian Navy, the exercise concluded on Thursday after a series of joint operational planning, Subject Matter Experts (SME)-level exchanges on cyber and medical capabilities, and a Tabletop Exercise to strengthen the two forces' preparedness and coordination for joint amphibious HADR missions.

“The exercise featured integrated operational planning, SME interactions on cyber space and medical operations, and a Tabletop Exercise, enhancing coordination for combined HADR operations with a focus on joint amphibious operations,” the Indian Navy posted on X on Friday.

Following the conclusion of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2026, the US Pacific fleet took to X and posted: “This exercise reinforced the strength of the US -India partnership, elevating joint readiness, deepening interoperability, and proving what our combined forces can achieve across the Free And Open Indo Pacific”.

The fifth edition of the exercise commenced on Monday in Visakhapatnam, with the exercise conducted as a Tabletop Exercise (TTX) aimed at enhancing coordination, joint planning and interoperability between the armed forces of India and the US during large-scale HADR operations, according to the Ministry of Defence.

“The exercise reflects the deepening convergence of India–US strategic maritime interests and the growing defence partnership between the two nations. The present edition aims to further enhance interoperability and facilitate the conduct of Combined Joint All-Domain Operations, with a focus on planning and coordination for large-scale HADR operations,” the Ministry stated.

Marking the fifth edition of the bilateral exercise series since its inception in 2019, Exercise Tiger Triumph 2026 incorporates staff planning, all-domain tabletop exercises and specialised training in command, control, cyber and space synchronisation.

"Tiger Triumph represents the growing strength, sophistication, and shared commitment of the US-India Major Defence Partnership. Our bilateral training reinforces our shared commitment to regional stability, refines our combined operational coordination, and prepares our forces to rapidly respond to crises and natural disasters in the region," said US Pacific Fleet Vice Commander US Navy Rear Adm. Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos.

Underscoring the significance of the joint exercise, Indian Navy Rear Admiral Vishal Bishnoi, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, said, "Our two countries share a strong and enduring partnership, built on mutual trust, professional respect and an expanding range of defence engagements. Exercise Tiger Triumph gives practical expression to this relationship by bringing together complementary capabilities of our armed forces in demanding humanitarian assistance and disaster response settings."

--IANS

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