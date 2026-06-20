India-UK FTA to be implemented from July 15; 9 trade pacts open global markets for Indian goods: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) In a comprehensive review of the Narendra Modi-led government's 12-year tenure, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday announced that the much-anticipated India-United Kingdom (UK) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to be implemented from July 15.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Goyal emphasised that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has confidently transitioned from a position of potential to becoming a self-reliant ('Atmanirbhar') global power.

State Co-Media Chief Omprakash Chauhan and State Spokesperson Pankaj Modi were also present at the briefing.

Union Minister Goyal noted that despite severe global disruptions over the last twelve years -- including the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war -- the Prime Minister successfully turned every crisis into an economic opportunity.

"Under PM Modi's stewardship, India has signed nine historic FTAs, unlocking access to 38 developed countries," Piyush Goyal said.

"This has opened massive new markets, driven employment, and created trade avenues specifically benefiting Indian entrepreneurs, farmers, fishermen, and women business owners."

He added that the Prime Minister's recent bilateral discussions during his visit to France, coupled with the upcoming implementation of the India-UK FTA on July 15, will yield major positive outcomes for the Indian economy in the immediate future.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's global popularity, the Union Minister said that 33 nations have conferred their highest civilian honors upon PM Modi. This includes several developed nations and countries with which India did not historically share close diplomatic ties.

Closer to home, Union Minister Goyal reiterated that the administration's core philosophy remains the non-discriminatory, last-mile delivery of public welfare schemes, heavily backed by transparent digital technology.

He highlighted several massive milestones in social security and infrastructure.

"More than 55 crore bank accounts have been opened under the Jan Dhan Yojana, with women accounting for more than 32 crore of these accounts. Free rations have been continuously provided to more than 81 crore citizens since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 60 crore health cards have been issued under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring free medical treatment for the vulnerable, while the PM Suraksha Bima Yojana has provided a robust safety net to more than 58 crore individuals," Piyush Goyal said.

He also added that more than four crore permanent houses have been delivered under the PM Awas Yojana, 11 crore women have been freed from hazardous smoke through the Ujjwala gas scheme, and a sanitation revolution was achieved by constructing more than 12 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Union Minister Goyal concluded by saying that the collective resolve of 140 crore citizens to build a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 serves as the ultimate guiding mission for the Central government.

He also noted that internal security has been significantly strengthened, with decisive actions pushing back terrorism and successfully integrating youth from former Maoist-affected regions back into the national mainstream.

--IANS

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