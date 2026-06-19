India, UK discuss advancing collaborations in AI, emerging technologies

London, June 19 (IANS) India and UK discussed advancing collaboration in Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, research and innovation and leveraging the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement to have new opportunities, foster innovation, and drive shared economic growth.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to the UK, P Kumaran, and Permanent Secretary, UK's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Emran Mian, the High Commission of India in London announced on Friday.

"High Commissioner P. Kumaran had a constructive meeting yesterday with Emran Mian, Permanent Secretary, DSIT. They discussed advancing India–UK collaboration in AI, emerging technologies, research and innovation, and leveraging the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement to unlock new opportunities, foster innovation, and drive shared economic growth," the High Commission of India in London posted on X.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will formally enter into force on July 15, marking what he described as a “historic milestone” in bilateral relations. PM Modi stated that the agreement will significant boost bilateral ties and investment.

"A historic milestone for India-UK relations. Delighted to note that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on 15th July 2026. This agreement will significantly boost our bilateral trade and investment," PM Modi posted on X.

"It will also unlock numerous opportunities for Indian farmers, workers, MSMEs, startups and innovators and contribute meaningfully to the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047. Both PM Starmer and I, who are in Evian for the G7 Summit, are naturally very happy with the significant momentum being added to our economic ties," he added.

On June 4, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in New Delhi, where both leaders reviewed ongoing progress in bilateral cooperation focusing on trade, technology, supply chains, defence, climate, education and people-to-people ties. The two leaders also discussed global developments.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X: "The India-UK partnership is now a forward-looking highway of shared economic ambitions and high-technology! Delighted to welcome UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on her first visit to India. We reviewed ongoing progress in our cooperation focusing on trade, technology, supply chains, defence, climate, education and people to people ties. Also spoke about new opportunities in clean energy, AI and critical minerals."

"Exchanged views on global developments including in Ukraine, West Asia and the Indo-Pacific. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership powered by Vision 2035 continues to advance," he added.

--IANS

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